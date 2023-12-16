Car carrying Delia Smith hit with beer can as it arrives for football derby By Press Association December 16 2023, 5.27pm Share Car carrying Delia Smith hit with beer can as it arrives for football derby Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4843012/car-carrying-delia-smith-hit-with-beer-can-as-it-arrives-for-football-derby/ Copy Link A car carrying Delia Smith is hit by a can of lager as it arrives (Joe Giddens/PA) A car carrying celebrity cook Delia Smith was hit by a can of lager as she arrived at a football derby match. The 82-year-old was being to driven to a game between Norwich City, of whom she is a fan, and rivals Ipswich Town in a BMW when the car was hit by the flying drink. Pictures show a can of Carlsberg on the front of the vehicle carrying the cook, who is a shareholder at Norwich City, to the game at Portman Road at around midday on Saturday. Norwich City director Delia Smith (David Davies/PA) A heavy police presence can be seen as the vehicle drives in. Suffolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.