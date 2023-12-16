Skaters take over London streets wearing Santa outfits to provide festive cheer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skaters take over London streets wearing Santa outfits to provide festive cheer

By Press Association
Skaters took over London streets for a festive skate (Danielle Desouza/PA)
Hundreds of skaters took to the streets of London donning Santa outfits to provide some Christmas cheer.

London Santa Skate returned on Saturday afternoon, and saw avid skaters take on a two-hour festive skate from Wellington Arch, at Hyde Park Corner, to the Star Of Kings, York Way.

Participants shared their excitement about the event, commenting that it helps to provide a sense of “community” and makes it feel as though Christmas has well and truly begun.

Man smiling and wearing festive jumper
Isaac Harvey took part in the festive skate (Danielle Desouza/PA)

Isaac Harvey, the president of Wheels and Wheelchairs – a group of wheelchair users and skaters who skate together, told the PA news agency: “This is one of the biggest skates in London and I really do look forward to it every year because it really brings the community together and it’s great that I’m able to be a part of that, even though I’m a wheelchair user.”

The 28-year-old, who travelled to the event from east London, added: “It’s great fun and it’s also amazing getting to see people of London getting to see us skate around the most popular parts of London.

He said his highlight includes “going up Oxford Circus”.

“Everyone’s always got their cameras out and listening to the music and they’re like ‘wow, what’s going on here?’” he added.

Somewhat of a veteran when it comes to the Santa skates, Mr Harvey said this will be his fourth one, but his first wearing a Christmas jumper – which featured a reindeer and colourful lights.

“Usually I’m dressed as an elf, but this year I wanted to go for a Christmas jumper which lights up – and so does my hat,” he added.

Man wearing a Santa hat
Jonathan Chen said it feels like Christmas when the Santa Skate returns (Danielle Desouza/PA)

Jonathan Chen, who is also part of Wheels and Wheelchairs, added he has participated in “many” Santa skates and has been “looking forward” to participating in the most recent one.

“The highlight of the skate is just the inclusivity and the happiness – everyone is just so excited to be there,” the 39-year-old, who lives in north-east London and wore a Santa hat while speaking to PA, said.

“To me, Christmas doesn’t really kick off until the Santa skate, so it’s definitely really important for me.”

Songs including Jingle Bell Rock and Wonderful Christmastime were played as the skaters conglomerated and made moves down the streets of London, as onlookers cheered, filmed and smiled at the group.

People posing
Woman wearing Christmas tree outfit at London Santa Skate (Danielle Desouza/PA)

Some of the standout non-Santa outfits included one worn by a woman who seemed to transform herself into a lit-up Christmas tree.

The skate was organised by LondonSkate and London Friday Night Skate, with money raised from ticket sales going towards “keeping London’s free street skates on the road”.

More information about Wheels and Wheelchairs can be found on its website: https://www.wheelsandwheelchairs.co.uk/