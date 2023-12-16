Alex Batty returns to UK after being missing abroad for six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alex Batty returns to UK after being missing abroad for six years

By Press Association
Alex Batty was found in France (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Alex Batty has returned to the UK six years after disappearing on holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather, police have said.

Detectives told a press conference at Greater Manchester Police headquarters that the teenager, who was 11 when he went missing and is now 17, met a family member at Toulouse airport earlier on Saturday before flying back to the UK.

They are yet to take a statement from him and are still to establish whether a criminal investigation into his disappearance will be opened.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle speaking to the media (Peter Byrne/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle told reporters: “It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the UK after six years.

“Earlier today, Alex met with a family member alongside Greater Manchester Police officers at Toulouse airport before heading back to the UK.

“This moment was undoubtedly huge for him and his loved ones, and we are glad that they have been able to see each other again after all this time.”

Addressing whether a criminal investigation will be opened, he said: “Speaking with him [Alex] at a pace that feels comfortable to him will ultimately determine how this case is progressed, and whether there is a criminal investigation to ensue.

“Our continued focus is supporting Alex and his family, in partnership with other local agencies – to ensure that they are safe, their wellbeing is looked after, and his re-integration with society is as easy as possible.

“We are yet to fully establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, but no matter what, we understand that this may be an overwhelming process.

“He may now be six years older than when he went missing, but he is still a young person.”

He was found by chiropody student Fabien Accidini while walking alone near Toulouse in the early hours of Wednesday.

His grandmother and legal guardian Susan Caruana previously said she “can’t wait” to see him when he returns.

Alex Batty was 11 when he went missing (Oldham Times/PA)

Ms Caruana, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, added on Friday: “I cannot begin to express my relief and happiness that Alex has been found safe and well.

“I spoke with him last night and it was so good to hear his voice and see his face again. I can’t wait to see him when we’re reunited.

“The main thing is that he’s safe, after what would be an overwhelming experience for anyone, not least a child.

“I would ask that our family are given privacy as we welcome Alex back, so we can make this process as comforting as possible.”

Alex Batty’s guardian and grandmother Susan Caruana said she ‘can’t wait’ to see him (Oldham Times/PA)

It is thought Alex had been living an “alternative” lifestyle with his mother and grandfather – who had taken him on the pre-arranged trip to Spain in 2017- across Spain, Morocco and France while he was missing.

Mr Accidini said the teenager told him he had been hiking in nearby mountains for more than four days in an attempt to return to England.

On Friday, French prosecutors said the teenager’s mother, Melanie Batty may be in Finland while his grandfather David Batty has died.

Antoine Leroy told reporters Alex had said he knew his way of life with his mother “had to stop” after she announced an intention to move to Finland.

This led him to walk for “four days and four nights” across the Pyrenees, the prosecutor said.

On the whereabouts of Alex’s mother and grandfather, Mr Leroy said: “It is possible that the mother at this time has in fact gone to Finland, as she planned.

“The grandfather, who has always been with his daughter and grandson, is said to have died approximately six months ago.”

Alex was described as “tired” but “in good health” after being checked over by French officials and seemed “intelligent” even though he had not attended school for six years.

The prosecutor also said the boy did not appear to have been subjected to any physical violence.

Mr Boyle said the force will not comment on what the youngster was doing while abroad following the “detailed” disclosures by the French authorities, as they have not yet received a statement from him.

He told the press conference: “We are aware the French authorities disclosed detailed information yesterday during their press conference relating to what Alex may have been doing and where he has been over his years missing.

“Greater Manchester Police are yet to obtain any formal statement from Alex and therefore we cannot comment at this time.”