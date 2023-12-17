Cincinnati Bengals come from behind to beat Minnesota Vikings in overtime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cincinnati Bengals come from behind to beat Minnesota Vikings in overtime

By Press Association
Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson makes a catch next to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
The Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their play-off hopes as they came from behind to beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in overtime.

Jake Browning, deputising for quarterback Joe Burrow who is out for the season, steered them through three fourth-quarter touchdown drives as they came from 17-3 behind.

The final 21-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in heavy traffic moved the Bengals within one point with 39 seconds left on the clock.

Evan McPherson levelled the scores with the extra point and secured a third straight win from 29 yards in overtime as they moved to 8-6.

APTOPIX Steelers Colts Football
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr catches a pass before being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (Michael Conroy/AP)

AFC North rivals Pittsburgh Steelers continued their slide to the foot of the division as they lost for a third straight game, going down 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts.

A Dontae Johnson touchdown catch from Mitch Trubisky had put the Steelers up 13-0 early in the second half, but Gardner Misher threw for three touchdowns as the Colts amassed 30 unanswered points.

A fifth win in six games lifts the Colts to 8-6 and within half a game of the AFC South leaders Jacksonville Jaguars.