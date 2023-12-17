Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

By Press Association
(Ariel Schalit/AP)
(Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel pressed ahead with its Gaza offensive on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were shirtless and waving a white flag, raised questions about its conduct in the 10-week-old war that has brought unprecedented death and destruction to the coastal enclave.

Gaza remained under a communications blackout for a fourth straight day – the longest of several outages over the course of the war, which aid groups say complicate rescue efforts after bombings and make it even more difficult to monitor the war’s toll on civilians.

Israel could come under further pressure to scale back major combat operations when US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visits this week.

Israel Palestinians
Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza attend a rally in Tel Aviv calling for their return (Leo Correa/AP)

Washington has expressed growing unease with civilian casualties and the mass displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians – nearly 85% of Gaza’s population – even as it has provided vital military and diplomatic support to its close ally.

The air and ground war has flattened vast swathes of northern Gaza and driven most of the population to the southern part of the besieged territory, where many are packed into crowded shelters and rain-swamped tent camps.

Israel has continued to strike what it says are militant targets in all parts of Gaza.

It has vowed to continue operations until it dismantles Hamas, which triggered the war with its October 7 attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel has also vowed to return the roughly 129 hostages still held in Gaza.

Israel and the US meanwhile remain far apart on who should run Gaza after the war.

Washington wants to see a unified Palestinian government in Gaza and the West Bank as a precursor to eventual Palestinian statehood. A two-state solution enjoys broad support from the international community, which views it as the only way to resolve the decades-old conflict.

The internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, which is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, has said it would only return to Gaza as part of a comprehensive solution that creates an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 war.

Israel Politics
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will retain open-ended security control over Gaza after defeating Hamas (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which is deeply opposed to Palestinian statehood, has rejected that scenario, saying it will retain open-ended security control over Gaza after defeating Hamas.

It is also opposed to any withdrawal from east Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in a move not recognised internationally, or the West Bank, where more than 500,000 Jewish settlers live in scores of growing settlements, and which is home to some three million Palestinians.

Hamas, which has pledged to destroy Israel, said the October 7 attack was a response to Israel’s actions in all three territories.

Mr Netanyahu said on Saturday that he was “proud to have prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state” during his more than 16 years in power going back to the late 1990s.