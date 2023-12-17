Boy, nine, to walk through London for 12 hours overnight for children’s hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, nine, to walk through London for 12 hours overnight for children’s hospital

By Press Association
Nine-year-old Barney Thomas will be walking through central London with his relatives for 12 hours to raise money for the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children (Darren Thomas/PA)
A nine-year-old boy is set to walk through central London for 12 hours overnight to raise money for a children’s hospital.

Barney Thomas, from Bristol, will be accompanied by his father Darren Thomas, 36, and his godfather Bradley Hackett, also 36, as they tackle what they are calling a “midnight march” around the UK’s capital.

The trio, who have taken on three fundraising challenges in the past, are raising money to provide play and gaming equipment for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children after Barney was born with two holes in his heart.

He had a “life-saving” operation when he was 11 months old and has continued to give back to the hospital with his charitable efforts.

Barney standing with his father Darren and his godfather Bradley in front of a river
Barney will be accompanied by his father Darren Thomas (left) and his godfather Bradley Hackett (right) in his upcoming challenge (Darren Thomas/PA)

“I’m nervous and excited, and I reckon the hardest part will be staying awake,” Barney told the PA news agency.

“I had two holes in my heart when I was a baby and they (Bristol Royal Hospital for Children) gave me a life-saving operation.”

Their upcoming challenge will see them set off from London’s Paddington station at 6pm on December 22, walking to iconic spots such as Wembley, Big Ben, The Shard, Tower Bridge and Brick Lane, before returning to the station at 6am to catch the first train home on December 23.

Mr Thomas, an operations manager for Network Rail, told PA: “I’m really proud that I’ve got a little boy that cares.

“He takes great pride in his fundraising and we always look forward to the day together.”

Barney and Darren surfing in Cornwall
Barney and his father Darren Thomas surfing in Cornwall (Darren Thomas/PA)

To prepare for the challenge, Barney said he will be staying up all night on December 21 and then sleeping throughout the day on December 22.

When asked what will motivate him, Barney said he will “put some Oasis on”, with Mr Thomas adding: “He loves Liam Gallagher.”

Mr Thomas said Barney was one-month-old when two holes were detected in his heart.

He had an operation to seal them 10 months later, with Mr Thomas saying that Barney “woke up straight away” after the procedure.

Barney as a baby lying in a cot
Barney was born with two holes in his heart and had a ‘life-saving’ operation when he was 11 months old (Darren Thomas/PA)

“It was as if somebody flicked a switch, his face was red and he ate a whole Twister ice lolly – he was really happy,” he said.

“We were really grateful to the children’s hospital and the charities that work in conjunction with them.”

To find out more information, visit Barney’s fundraising page at

justgiving.com/crowdfunding/barneysmidnightmarch