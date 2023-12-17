Tributes paid to ‘funny and talented’ man killed in van incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘funny and talented’ man killed in van incident

By Press Association
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a “kind, loving, funny and talented” man who died after being struck by a van in Derbyshire.

Samuel Wilson, 26, was hit by the vehicle in Market Place, Ilkeston, just after 2am on Saturday.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene, while two men taken to hospital with injuries are recovering at home.

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder soon after the crash remains in custody.

Mr Wilson’s sister said there are “no words” to describe the family’s loss on a JustGiving page which has raised more than £7,000.

She said: “Our hearts will forever be broken, and there are no words to describe the huge hole it has left in all of our hearts.”

Football club Curzon AFC posted a tribute on Facebook, saying: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share the news that our kind, loving, funny, talented Number 12 and last seasons player of the season Sam Wilson, tragically lost his life early hours this morning.

“We’ve not just lost a player, we’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten!

“Sam we love you and we will all miss you. Until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile. Love you mate from all at Afc curzon.”

Detectives said Mr Wilson’s family have asked for privacy while they “continue to come to terms with their loss”.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, of Derbyshire Constabulary, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have a team of officers working to establish the events of that night, which has included viewing CCTV footage from around the Market Place that night.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward and spoken to us as part of our inquiries so far.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about reports of an altercation at the Market Inn shortly before the incident.

“Any information you have could be vital to our investigation.”

A large crime scene was in place after the collision, but the area reopened on Saturday evening.

Police patrols in the area continue and detectives have asked anyone with concerns to speak to them.

Contact the force on its website or on 101 or social media quoting reference number 23*771155.

To remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.