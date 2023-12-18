Clinicians urged to move away from ‘doctor knows best’ view

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clinicians urged to move away from ‘doctor knows best’ view

By Press Association
Lupus is a chronic condition that impacts the immune system, causing problems with the skin, joints, kidneys and other organs (PA)
Clinicians have been urged to move away from the “doctor knows best attitude” when diagnosing illnesses.

Experts said the “paternalistic, and often dangerous” view should change “to a more equal relationship” where patients’ lived experiences are taken on board.

It comes as a study led by the University of Cambridge and Kings’ College London found a patient’s view of their own symptoms or illness is not valued by the majority of clinicians.

Academics explored the value given by clinicians to 13 types of evidence used when diagnosing patients, including the likes of brain scans and patient views.

They surveyed 676 patients with neuropsychiatric lupus (NPSLE), which according to the researchers is “challenging to diagnose”.

Lupus is a chronic condition that impacts the immune system, causing problems with the skin, joints, kidneys and other organs.

NPSLE is when the condition affects the brain, spinal cord or other nerves, with symptoms such as seizures, strokes and psychosis.

Some 46% of patients said they were never or rarely asked for self-assessments of their disease, while 24% said their self-assessments were never or rarely consistent with their clinician’s.

Lead author Dr Melanie Sloan, of the Department of Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Cambridge, said: “It’s incredibly important that we listen to and value patients’ insights and their own interpretations of their symptoms, particularly those with long-standing diseases – after all, they are the people that know what it is like to live with their condition.

“But we also need to make sure that clinicians have the time to fully explore each patient’s symptoms, something that is challenging within the constraints of current health systems.”

Researchers asked 291 clinicians to rank the most important methods for diagnosing NPSLE.

Their own assessment was top (44.7%), followed by the presence of other disease symptoms (39.2%) and abnormal brain imaging (38.8%).

Asking a patient for their view was ranked in the three least important steps by 48.1% of clinicians and in the top three most important by 3.8%.

Sue Farrington, co-chair of the Rare Autoimmune Rheumatic Disease Alliance, said: “It’s time to move on from the paternalistic, and often dangerous, ‘doctor knows best’ to a more equal relationship where the patients with lived experiences and the doctors with learnt experiences work more collaboratively.”

However, some clinicians, such as psychiatrists and nurses, valued patient opinions, researchers said.

One psychiatrist interviewed for the study told the team: “Patients often arrive in clinic having had multiple assessments, having researched their own condition to a very high level and having worked hard to understand what is going on with their own body… they are often expert diagnosticians in their own right.”

Senior study author Dr Tom Pollak, of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London, added: “No human being is always going to be able to accurately pinpoint the cause of symptoms, and patients and clinicians can both get this wrong.

“But combining and valuing both views, especially when the diagnostic tests aren’t advanced enough to always detect these diseases, may reduce misdiagnoses and improve clinician and patient relationships, which in turn leads to more trust and more openness in symptom reporting.”

The study formed part of the Inspire research project and was funded by The Lupus Trust and Lupus UK.