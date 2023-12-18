Teenagers accused of murder claim they exaggerated ‘for the sake of their music’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenagers accused of murder claim they exaggerated ‘for the sake of their music’

By Press Association
Gordon Gault, a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Newcastle’s West End last November (Northumbria Police/PA)
Gordon Gault, a 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Newcastle’s West End last November (Northumbria Police/PA)

Prosecutors have challenged claims by teenage defendants accused of rapping about murdering a 14-year-old boy that they were just exaggerating their involvement for the sake of their music.

Gordon Gault was stabbed with a machete as he rode on the back of a friend’s e-bike in Newcastle’s West End on November 9 last year and died six days later, Newcastle Crown Court has heard.

The fatal attack, which also saw one of his associates slashed in the back, came against a background of tit-for-tat violence between two groups who were looking for each other that night, jurors have been told.

Six defendants aged between 16 and 18 deny murder and wounding with intent.

During the trial, the jury has been told of phone messages and rap lyrics that feature slang about stabbing, such as “bore”; revenge, known as “get back” and visits to enemy territory called “glides” or “rides”.

Being caught without a weapon was known as “lacking” whereas “rolling” was going out armed, the court has heard.

The jury has been told rap lyrics, which feature the death of the 14-year-old, were found on some of the defendants’ phones by police.

Jonathan Sandiford KC, summing up the prosecution case, referred to the band Queen, asking: “Is this real life or is this just fantasy?”

He said some of the defendants have claimed: “We were just a musical group, we were a group of friends who were interested in music.

“We rapped about this culture, we were not really involved in it.

“We just said we were for the sake of our music.”

But the reality, Mr Sandiford said, was there was an armed clash between two groups that ended in Gordon Gault’s death and an associate of his being slashed.

Mr Sandiford said: “This was a real beef, a real feud, between two rival groups.”

Two of the defendants, Daniel Lacerda, 18, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, do not claim to be drill rappers, but Mr Sandiford said they were still associated with the group.

Lacerda’s messages to the other defendants show an interest in violence and the 16-year-old had previously planned to fight with Gordon, Mr Sandiford said.

The defendants are Benedict Mbala, of St John’s Walk, Newcastle; Carlos Neto, of Manchester Road East, Manchester; Lacerda, of Paddock Close, Ferryhill, County Durham; Lawson Natty, 18, of Eastgarth, Newbiggin Hall Estate; Newcastle and youths aged 17 and 16.

The prosecution said Neto inflicted the fatal stab wound but the six defendants were guilty of murder as they all intended really serious harm be inflicted on the others by their group.

The prosecution and the defendants’ barristers were expected to make their closing speeches this week and the judge will sum the case up in the New Year.