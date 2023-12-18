At least four dead after fuel depot explosion rocks Guinea’s capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

At least four dead after fuel depot explosion rocks Guinea’s capital

By Press Association
Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea (AP)
Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea (AP)

An explosion and inferno at Guinea’s main fuel depot in the capital of Conakry has left several people dead or injured, authorities and local media reported as emergency services battled to put out the fire.

The fire broke out at the Guinean Petroleum Company depot shortly after a massive explosion just past midnight on Sunday, Guinea’s presidency said in a statement.

The area in the heart of the Kaloum administrative district is home to most government offices.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the depot, which supplies most of the fuel in Guinea, raising fears of a major supply disruption.

Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea, on Monday
Residents watch a plume of smoke from a burning oil depot in Conakry, Guinea, on Monday (AP)

Officials have not confirmed any casualty figures, though local media reported dozens of people were hurt, most of them taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At least four dead were confirmed at the Ignace Deen hospital, the Conakry-based Le Courrier de Conakry news platform reported.

Communications minister Aminata Kaba said damage was significant.

The fire destroyed several offices and buildings within the area covered with thick smoke.

Many residents fled their homes.

“I was sleeping when I heard a whistle, then a deafening explosion,” said Mounatou Balde, who lives in Kaloum.

Authorities shut down schools and public places in the capital as emergency services worked to put out the fire, which caused a major blockade in the area.

Access to the district was shut except for essentials services.

The presidency asked people to stay at home.