Missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord’s cause of death appears to be “consistent with drowning”, police have said.

A body recovered from the River Wensum on Friday has now been formally identified as the 55-year-old.

Ms Lord disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on December 8.

Specialist divers eventually discovered a body in the river during their week-long search.

Police said Ms Lord’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but early indications are consistent with drowning.

The force said it will await a Home Office toxicology report before confirming her cause of death.

Ms Lord’s body was formally identified on Sunday, subject to formal inquest proceedings taking place.

The force said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but a post-mortem examination found “no indication of third-party involvement”.

Police search teams pull a black bag from the River Wensum during the search for the missing mother-of-three (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Lord’s belongings were previously found in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said Ms Lord’s clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery – including two rings, were discovered at various locations in the park.

Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.

At about 12pm, officers could be seen pulling the body from the river in a black bag.

Flowers outside Wensum Park (Joe Giddens/PA)

Floral tributes to Ms Lord were laid near the gates of Wensum Park after the discovery.

One of them said: “Gaynor may you be at peace. God bless your family.”

Police previously confirmed they consulted officers from Lancashire Constabulary who worked on the search for Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19.

The Lancashire force was criticised over its handling of that investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.