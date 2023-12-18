Government steps in to run ‘unsafe’ prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government steps in to run ‘unsafe’ prison

By Press Association
A prison branded unsafe by inspectors has been brought under Government control.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it had taken over the running of HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire on Monday and brought in a new governor to “improve safety and security at the prison”.

It comes after warnings about conditions at the category-B Sodexo-run jail, which holds around 800 men, were made by the prisons watchdog earlier this year.

“Experienced” prison officers and other staff will also be brought in to “bolster” staffing levels and extra managers while an immediate review of conditions will be carried out, the MoJ added.

The move is for an “initial interim period” which may be extended and will “minimise disruption to staff”, the department said.

It comes after inspectors found the prison in a “state of turmoil” in May after the handover from its former private contractor Serco.

“The fallout from this was affecting almost every aspect of prison life, with significant staff shortages and rising levels of self-harm, violence and disruptive behaviour,” according to the findings published in August.

At the time chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said the jail was “struggling” and the watchdog’s report concluded the prison was “not safe enough”.

The MoJ said despite work since the report, “conditions have further deteriorated, and senior prison leaders have now concluded that stepping in is necessary to make the improvements needed.”

The changes also come after an inquest in January concluded 35-year-old Christopher Smith, a prisoner held at Lowdham Grange, died in May 2019 after “multiple failings in the care and treatment provided by prison and healthcare staff” and that his death was “contributed to by neglect”.

The finding prompted the coroner to issue a report to prevent future deaths to Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Prisons minister Edward Argar said: “Given the very specific issues at HMP Lowdham Grange, it is right that we have swiftly taken the action necessary to deliver the required improvements, and by stepping in we are able to provide the additional support needed.

“The majority of our privately-run prisons, including others run by Sodexo, perform well, but where circumstances make it necessary, just as with all prisons, we will always take the decisive steps necessary to ensure they meet the standards we expect.”

A Sodexo spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Justice and HMPPS (His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service) at this time, and our primary focus remains on ensuring minimal disruption and maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone who lives and works at the prison.”