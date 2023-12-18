Auction house to sell ‘secret’ medal awarded to Welshman for wartime gallantry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auction house to sell ‘secret’ medal awarded to Welshman for wartime gallantry

By Press Association
Morris was awarded a secret medal for his participation in Operation Jaywick (Noonans/PA)
An auction house will sell a “secret” medal awarded to a Welshman who participated in a raid on Japanese-occupied Singapore Harbour in the Second World War.

The medal was given to one of only two British men involved in “Operation Jaywick” in 1943, which saw Australian Commandos perform the raid in a vessel disguised as an Asian fishing boat, Noonans Mayfair announced.

Nine medals belonging to Acting Sergeant, later Major Ronald George “Taffy” Morris, of the Royal Army Medical Corps – including the one he received for Operation Jaywick – will be sold at an auction on January 17 next year and are expected to fetch £60,000 to £80,000.

The collection is being sold by the recipient’s son who has recently written a book about his father’s exploits, Noonans said.

According to the auction house, Morris was born at Pentre, in the Rhondda Valley, on Christmas Day 1918.

After leaving school at the age of 14 he worked as a miner for five years in South Wales.

He then joined the Royal Army Medical Corps in May 1938 before he was recruited as a Medical Orderly to join the Special Operations Executive (SOE) “Orient Mission” after Japan entered the war, arriving in Singapore in April 1941.

It was there that he became part of an “unorthodox group” undertaking “clandestine missions”, training local groups in the art of sabotage.

After Operation Jaywick, Morris was awarded a “secret” military medal for his gallantry and distinguished service as Medical Orderly in the MV Krait ship during the 48-day, 4,000-mile round trip raid on the harbour.

The raid resulted in the sinking and destruction of seven “enemy ships” totalling 37,000 tonnes.

Morris’ medal was approved by King George VI in May 1944 on the Secret List.

He retired from the army with the rank of Major in 1972, returning to Wales where he died in Wrexham in January 1999.

His son, Evan, wrote in his book, The Tiger’s Revenge: “My father’s life was shaped by his war experiences as he had achieved the almost impossible by joining the army prior to the war as a private soldier and rising up through the ranks to become a major.

“Something quite incredible for an ex-miner from the Rhondda.”

Christopher Mellor-Hill, head of Client Liaison at Noonans said: “Very few people are aware of Operation Jaywick which was one of the greatest SOE ‘Clandestine’ Commando raids of World War Two in the Far East.

“It was a great success but always kept secret along with Morris’ gallantry award.”

He called the raid “amazingly dangerous and brave”.