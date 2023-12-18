Posters urging against ‘DUP sellout’ are ‘intimidatory’ – Beattie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Posters urging against ‘DUP sellout’ are ‘intimidatory’ – Beattie

By Press Association
A poster stating ‘Stop DUP sellout’ on a lamp post near Hillsborough Castle, where representatives from the Northern Ireland political parties are meeting for further talks with the Government on a financial package for the region (PA)
A poster stating ‘Stop DUP sellout’ on a lamp post near Hillsborough Castle, where representatives from the Northern Ireland political parties are meeting for further talks with the Government on a financial package for the region (PA)

Political posters urging against a “DUP sellout” have been condemned as “intimidatory”.

The posters stating “Stop DUP sellout” were erected outside the office of party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in Lisburn and across Northern Ireland, including in Hillsborough village where multi-party talks resumed on Monday.

In a social media post on Sunday, Sir Jeffrey said the poster had been put up “in the middle of the night” by TUV members.

He said: “I will not be intimidated or distracted by such shadowy behaviour any more than similar behaviour I have faced in the past by republicans.”

On Monday morning TUV leader Jim Allister told the BBC’s The Nolan Show that members of his party were involved in putting up the poster.

He said: “This is a bit of political activism to which there has been a huge overreaction.

“If there is no sellout afoot then no-one has anything to worry about.”

Speaking in Hillsborough later, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie condemned the erection of political posters, which he said have also been placed outside the homes of DUP politicians.

Brexit
Jim Allister and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson remove a poster of the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, Doug Beattie, with a noose at a rally in Lurgan in April 2022 (PA)

He referenced a previous incident where a noose was around around the neck of one of his election posters, and said his office windows were later smashed.

He cautioned against the potential outcomes of “raising the rhetoric”.

“These posters weren’t just outside DUP elected representatives’ offices, these were also outside some of their family homes, and that has to be condemned,” he said.

“People may say this is not intimidatory, this is just a poster, but I have young staff who work for me and if there are posters outside my office, it intimidates them, so whether they think it’s intimidatory or not, it is.

“I don’t think it’s the right tactic. Jim Allister has made his point abundantly clear, he gets plenty of airwaves to make that point and I have to respect his point of view. I don’t think these posters help in any shape or form.”