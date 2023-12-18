Brianna accused were ‘in it together’, murder trial hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brianna accused were ‘in it together’, murder trial hears

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey died in Warrington earlier this year (Handout/PA)
Two youths blaming each other for the frenzied stabbing murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey were “in it together”, jurors have been told.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, deny murder and each blames the other for the killing.

Both say their backs were turned when the other one suddenly began stabbing Brianna, jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told.

The defendants had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks, it is alleged.

Two teenagers are on trial at Manchester Crown Court, accused of the murder of Brianna Ghey (Peter Byrne PA)

Deanna Heer KC gave the prosecution closing speech to the jury on day 16 of the murder trial.

Ms Heer said: “The evidence suggests from first to last these two defendants were in it together.

“When you stand back and look at all of the evidence, there can be no doubt – both of these defendants played their part in the murder of Brianna Ghey.

“You may have found it difficult to fathom how two children could behave in a way they did.”

Jurors heard girl X enjoyed watching internet torture and killing material from the “dark web” and had an interest in serial killers.

And the jury was shown an alleged “murder plan” on how to kill Brianna along with phone messages they exchanged, including a “kill list” of other children they planned to harm.

Girl X has said she enjoyed “dark fantasies” but with no intention to ever turn them into reality, while boy Y said he went along with them and did not take them seriously; both say they never expected the other to act on them.

Ms Heer continued: “Both knew what they were going to do, not in fantasy, but in real life.”

She suggested Y inflicted “at least some of the wounds” using his hunting knife, found in his bedroom with Brianna’s blood on the handle and blood on his clothing showing he was in “close proximity” to the stabbing.

X also said she wanted to stab Brianna in messages, “jus coz its fun lol” and had lured Brianna to the park and encouraged Y to bring his knife.

But Richard Pratt KC, representing girl X, said it was boy Y who had been a kickboxer and knew how to deliver a punch and he suggested a “thrust” with a knife.

“And that’s another thing about Y,” Mr Pratt continued: “He likes knives.”

Mr Pratt pointed out Brianna’s blood was found on Y’s knife and clothing, but none on girl X’s.

And he suggested girl X’s fantasies were just those, fantasy, and remained so.

He added: “X had witnessed a good friend of hers carry out a brutal and shocking stabbing and not one intended.

“Girl X, we submit, never left her fantasy world and moved away from Brianna in the fatal seconds and moments before she was stabbed. She was suddenly faced with reality.

“Perhaps Y did not know the difference between fantasy and reality because for whatever reason he took out his hunting knife and attacked and killed Brianna in a frenzy.

“It was not a plan – it was a frenzied and uncontrolled attack.”

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday morning.