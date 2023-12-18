Northern Ireland business leaders urge a deal for a ‘fully funded’ Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland business leaders urge a deal for a ‘fully funded’ Stormont

By Press Association
Parliament Buildings at Stormont (PA)
Parliament Buildings at Stormont (PA)

A host of Northern Ireland business leaders have written to political parties urging them to press forward to agree a resumption of a fully funded devolved government.

The  Northern Ireland Business Alliance described the coming days as “crucial” after multi-party talks around Stormont finances resumed at Hillsborough Castle.

However, separate talks remain ongoing between the DUP and the Government over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements, and the unionist party’s position to remain out of Stormont until those concerns are resolved.

On Monday, the DUP indicated that a deal which would see them going back into Stormont was unlikely before Christmas.

The business alliance – which includes the Centre for Competitiveness, CBI Northern Ireland, IoD Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry – has written to both the Secretary of State and political party leaders, urging them to maintain momentum in talks over the coming days, “in order to reach agreement at pace”.

“We welcome recent indications that the UK government has accepted the principle of a needs-based funding model for Northern Ireland,” they said.

“In our correspondence to the Secretary of State, we have expressed our view that the reformulation of the Barnett formula should baselined from the effective date of the 2021 Statutory Spending Review.

“We are also clear that the transformation of public services demands action and leadership from an Executive.

“An agreement needs to deliver the restoration of a fully-functioning and stable Executive, underpinned by an ambitious new fiscal framework which enables public sector transformation and catalyses inclusive economic growth.

“We have outlined our shared view that a reformulation of the Barnett formula that truly reflects need in practice, together with a short, sharp independent of review public spending that demands difficult decisions from an Executive, are the basis from which we hope to see political agreement. We expect this to be followed by an agreed Programme for Government at the earliest opportunity.”

They added: “The coming days are crucial.

“If a restored Executive can act soon, the prize could not only be stabilising public services, but a genuine catalyst for growth which supports business, jobs and economic prosperity for the benefit of all. It is incumbent on both the Executive parties and the Westminster government to seize the opportunity now.”