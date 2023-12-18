William travels to Kuwait to pay respects following death of country’s emir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William travels to Kuwait to pay respects following death of country’s emir

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (Oli Scarff/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Oli Scarff/PA)

The Prince of Wales has flown to Kuwait to pay his condolences to the nation’s new leader following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, its former ruling emir.

William is making a brief trip to the Middle East country to express his sympathy, on behalf of the King, to Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber – who was named emir on Saturday after it was announced that day his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf had died.

The prince is expected to return later after meeting the emir – who has visited the UK three times this year, to attend the coronation, hold discussion with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and meet the King.

Kuwait
The former emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah (Jaber Abdulkhaleg/AP)

The British monarchy has long-standing ties with the Kuwaiti royal family – as it does with many of the Gulf State ruling royals, with William visiting Kuwait in 2019.

Kuwait state television broke into programming with Koranic verses just before a sombre official made the announcement on Saturday. Authorities gave no cause of death.

In late November, Sheikh Nawaf was rushed to a hospital for an unspecified illness. In the time since, Kuwait had been waiting for news about his health.

Sheikh Meshal, Kuwait’s former deputy ruler now 83, had been the world’s oldest crown prince.

The state-run Kuna news agency said Sheikh Meshal, a long-time leader in the country’s security services, had been named emir on Saturday afternoon.