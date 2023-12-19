Carrots can reduce cancer risk and other good news at the Christmas dinner table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carrots can reduce cancer risk and other good news at the Christmas dinner table

By Press Association
Experts have studied the possible healthy benefits of eating a Christmas dinner (David Davies/PA)
Scientists have found carrots can help us to avoid cancer and other traditional elements of the Christmas dinner have health benefits.

A study at Newcastle University found five servings of the vegetable per week was linked to a 20% reduction in developing all types of cancer.

The findings, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, showed eating just one serving per week still gives a significant reduction, with a 4% lower chance of the disease compared to those who never eat carrots.
 
For the research, scientists carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of nearly 200 studies and 4.7 million participants.
 
Carrots contain many different compounds that have been investigated for health benefits with beta-carotene, the compound causing the pigment of the vegetable, being most researched in the past.
 
But the study has shown that the whole carrot, rather than carotenes, provides an anti-cancer effect when consumed in enough quantity.

PhD student Charles Ojobor, from the Human Nutrition and Exercise Research Centre at Newcastle University, led the study.
 
He said: “Many researchers have noticed the benefits of carrots previously, and this is a reason why there was so much data for us to analyse.
 
“However, most of the previous studies focused on beta-carotene, one of the orange carotenoid phytochemicals, which give the orange carrots their colour.
 
“Unfortunately, beta-carotene did not show much beneficial effect on cancer in controlled experiments.
 
“As a result, we studied carrots due to their content of a different type of phytochemicals, polyacetylenes, which are colourless but have strong effects on cancer.
 
“For our study, we looked at different types of cancer and our analysis showed that people who eat five portions of carrots per week had a 20% reduced risk of developing the disease.”

Meanwhile, a study of the sprout has found that steaming them preserves more of their health-giving qualities than roasting or boiling them.

Steaming them retains glucosinolates, which may aid the body in fighting chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cancer, the experts said.

Glucosinolates are an important molecule that interacts with proteins associated with repairing damaged DNA and promoting cell death in cancer tumours.

Dr Kirsten Brandt, senior lecturer in food and human nutrition at Newcastle University, said: “If you boil the Brussels sprouts then you lose a lot of the important compounds into the water.
 
“If you roast them, they are being broken down during the cooking, so steaming is the one that gives most of these tasty and healthy compounds in the final product.”

Experts also studied 250 potato varieties, looking at different qualities from tuber characteristics to their ability to resist disease and climate stress, and looked at the best variety for roasting.
 
Potatoes are full of fibre and can be cooked to a healthy crisp in an air fryer.

PhD student Sophia Long, from the Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering at Newcastle University, said: “Rooster potatoes are perfect for making the best roast potato.
 
“They have a nice red skin and, when peeled, they reveal a lovely golden colour underneath – perfect for your roasties on Christmas day.”