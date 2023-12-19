Australia to release terrorist from prison under strict conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Australia to release terrorist from prison under strict conditions

By Press Association
Abdul Benbrika, pictured in 2005, will be released into the community under strict conditions on Tuesday (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
Abdul Benbrika, pictured in 2005, will be released into the community under strict conditions on Tuesday (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)

A terrorist whom Australia had wanted to strip of his citizenship and deport will be released into the community under strict conditions.

Algerian-born Muslim cleric Abdul Benbrika will be released from prison on a supervision order for 12 months after a ruling by Victoria state Supreme Court justice Elizabeth Hollingworth.

Police had argued for the order to last for three years.

Benbrika must wear an electronic ankle bracelet to track his movements and abide by a nightly curfew.

The 63-year-old was convicted in 2008 of three terrorism charges related to a plot to cause mass casualties at a public event in Melbourne.

The Melbourne skyline
The cleric was convicted for his role in a plot to commit an atrocity in Melbourne (Alamy/PA)

No attack took place.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and would have been released in 2020.

But his sentence was extended by three years under a recent law that allowed the continued detention of prisoners convicted of terrorism offences if a judge ruled they posed an unacceptable risk to the community if released.

In 2021, Benbrika lost a High Court challenge to his continued detention in a 5-2 split decision.

But he won a High Court challenge in October to a law that enabled a government minister to strip him of his Australian citizenship in 2020 over his terrorism convictions.

A majority of judges found the law was unconstitutional because the minister was effectively exercising a judicial function of punishing criminal guilt.

With Benbrika’s Australian citizenship restored, Australia lost the option of deporting him when he was released from prison.

The government rushed laws through Parliament last week that allow a minister to apply for a judge to cancel a convicted terrorist’s citizenship at the time of sentencing.

But the new laws do not apply to Benbrika.

Benbrika watched Tuesday’s court hearing via a video link from prison.

Ms Hollingworth ruled that a supervision order was necessary because Benbrika continued to pose an unacceptable risk to the community.

Benbrika will be blocked from discussing extremists activities publicly but can do so in the course of his deradicalisation programme.

He will need permission from police to start a job or perform volunteer work and cannot visit numerous public places.

Police have powers to monitor his electronic communications and he will not be allowed contact with people in prison or with criminal convictions for a list of offences.