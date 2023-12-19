Hong Kong court begins second day of activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hong Kong court begins second day of activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial

By Press Association
People queue to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, where activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial is taking place, in Hong Kong (Louise Delmotte/AP)
The national security trial of Hong Kong’s famous activist publisher Jimmy Lai has entered its second day, with judges expected to rule by the end of the week on his lawyers’ bid to throw out a sedition charge that has been increasingly used to target dissidents.

Lai, 76, was arrested in August 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following massive protests in 2019.

He faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

He was charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to put out seditious publications.

His landmark trial — tied to the now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily that Lai founded — is widely seen as a trial for press freedom and a test for judicial independence in the former British colony, which was promised to have its western-style civil liberties remain intact for 50 years after returning to Chinese rule in 1997.

After Lai walked into the courtroom on Tuesday, he smiled and waved to his supporters just as he did the day before.

He also subtly blew a kiss to the public gallery.

A supporter chanted: “Hang in there.”

Before opening statements, the judge heard arguments from both sides about whether the prosecution had passed the time limit in charging Lai for sedition.

The law requires the prosecution of sedition charges to begin within six months after an alleged offence was committed.

Robert Pang, one of Lai’s lawyers, argued the prosecutors had laid the charge too late for the alleged conspiracy that ran between April 2019 and June 2021.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (Vincent Yu/AP)

But prosecutor Anthony Chau said the time limit should be set based on when the alleged conspiracy — involving at least 160 articles — actually ended.

The judges, approved by the government to oversee the proceedings, said they will make a decision on Friday.

The trial is expected to last about 80 days without a jury.

British minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Monday the UK would continue to press for consular access to Lai, a British citizen.

The city’s prison authorities have repeatedly refused that request, she said.

“China considers anyone of Chinese heritage born in China to be a Chinese national,” she said.

Lai’s prosecution has drawn criticism from the US and United Kingdom.

In Washington, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller reiterated calls for Lai’s release.

“We have deep concerns about the deterioration in protection for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong and that includes the rule of law,” he said on Monday.

Beijing has dismissed criticisms from western governments.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday the US and UK made irresponsible remarks that go against international law and the basic norms of international relations.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said he was confident in the city’s judicial system and in the professionalism of its courts.

Mr Lee said some people, particularly representatives of foreign governments, tried to exert pressure in an effort to influence the court presiding over Lai’s case.

He said such action violates the spirit of rule of law.