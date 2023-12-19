800,000 more people to be invited to carry out home bowel cancer checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
800,000 more people to be invited to carry out home bowel cancer checks

By Press Association
The move is part of a phased rollout (David Davies/PA)
More than 800,000 more people in England are to be invited to do at-home checks for bowel cancer, NHS officials have said.

NHS England said that adults over the age of 54 are to be sent at-home screening kits as part of a phased expansion of the project.

It is hoped that expanding the screening to include more adults will help improve detection of bowel cancer when it is at an earlier stage and officials hope the move could save thousands of lives.

An additional 830,000 people will be sent the Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT).

The FIT test is conducted at home, where people put a small faecal sample in a tube and send it in the post to a laboratory where it is tested for microscopic amounts of blood.

Results are sent back to participants, along with information about further tests, if needed.

Around two out of 100 people who use the kit will need further testing.

In England, the screening service was previously only offered to people aged 60-74. But in 2021, the NHS in England gradually began to increase the number of adults eligible for screening to include those aged 50-59.

People aged 75 and over can request a kit by phoning the NHS bowel cancer screening helpline on 0800 707 60 60.

The latest announcement comes as part of the phased rollout of the project.

Steve Russell, national director for vaccinations and screening at NHS England, said: “Lives are saved when cancers are caught early and this expansion of our bowel cancer screening programme to those aged 54 will help to spot signs of bowel cancer sooner, and potentially save thousands of lives.

“We are seeing positive uptake of the home testing FIT kits, with over two thirds of those eligible returning their tests, but we want to see even more people taking up the offer.

“I would encourage anyone who is sent a kit to return their tests as quickly as you can – most people won’t have signs of cancer, but if the test does detect anything, we can ensure they are sent on for further tests and treatment. Please look out for your kit in the post and don’t ignore it.”

Lynn Dunne, chief executive of the charity Bowel Research UK, said: “This expansion will undoubtedly save lives, especially now the incidence of the disease is increasing in the under-60s.

“No other cancer is so reliant on early diagnosis to prevent emergency surgery.

“It’s a very simple test, which takes only minutes and can be done in the privacy and comfort of your home.”

Dr Lisa Wilde, from Bowel Cancer UK, said: “This is fantastic news and a massive step towards screening from 50 in England.

“Screening is one of the best ways to detect bowel cancer early and can often find it before symptoms develop.

“It could save your life and we would encourage everyone to complete the test when they receive it.”