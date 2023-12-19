Tributes to man who died after he was hit by vehicle being followed by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to man who died after he was hit by vehicle being followed by police

By Press Association
Oshada Jayasundera, 31, who studied at Nottingham Trent University (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
A “beloved” pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle that was being followed by police has been named.

Oshada Jayasundera died at the scene of the collision on the A60 Huntingdon Street in Nottingham city centre at around 3am on Wednesday.

The family of the 31-year-old postgraduate student, who was studying at Nottingham Trent University, said his death was an “unfortunate tragedy”.

In a statement released by police on Tuesday, the family, from Sri Lanka, said: “It is with profound sorrow that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of our beloved family member, Oshada Jayasundera, in a fatal accident.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we come to terms with this unfortunate incident.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nottinghamshire Police staff, Nottingham Trent University staff members, Coroner’s Office, The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the UK, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry, Nottingham Shanthi Vihara and Meditation Centre as well as friends and colleagues.

“Their unwavering support and guidance has been a source of strength during these challenging times.

“We hope that no one will have to endure such an unfortunate tragedy in the future.

“As we grieve deeply, we earnestly hope for justice to prevail in this matter in honour of Oshada’s memory.”

A 27-year-old man has been charged with four offences in relation to the incident.

Joshua Gregory, of Westfield Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, failure to stop after a road accident, and failure to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was remanded in custody at a previous court hearing and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 12 next year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has previously said that it is investigating the incident, following a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police.

The watchdog said that officers began following a Ford Focus at around 3.10am but lost sight of it before it was spotted by another police vehicle before the collision at around 3.20am.

A spokesperson for Nottingham Trent University said: “We are saddened to hear about the death of NTU postgraduate student, Oshada Jayasundera, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Oshada was an engaged and committed student who was well respected by his peers and tutors.

“He was keen to support others across the postgraduate community and his compassion, concern and kindness shone through.

“We know that he will be missed by those who knew him and we are offering support to all students and colleagues who have been affected.”