Ofsted urged by coroner to act after suicide of Ruth Perry

By Press Association
Ruth Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her school from its highest rating to its lowest (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ruth Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her school from its highest rating to its lowest (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Action must be taken to prevent further deaths after the suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry, a coroner has said.

Mrs Perry, 53, took her own life earlier this year after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

At her inquest, coroner Heidi Connor ruled an Ofsted inspection had “contributed” to her death.

In a prevention of future deaths report sent to Ofsted and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Ms Connor wrote: “During the course of the investigation my inquiries revealed matters giving rise to concern. In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken.”

Among her concerns are the impact on headteacher welfare that the current system may have and “the almost complete absence of Ofsted training” for inspectors looking for signs of distress in school leaders.

Ms Connor also said there was no “clear path” to raise concerns during an inspection.

Following the coroner’s conclusion, Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman apologised on behalf of the schools regulator to the family and friends of Mrs Perry.

Mrs Spielman said Ofsted had made changes to reduce pressures felt by school leaders and “will do more” to address concerns raised by the coroner.