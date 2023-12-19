Brexit a lesson on knee-jerk policy responses to migration – Micheal Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brexit a lesson on knee-jerk policy responses to migration – Micheal Martin

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, at Farmleigh House, Dublin during the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (PA)
Ireland’s deputy premier has said that Brexit is a lesson on pursuing “knee-jerk” policies in response to a surge in migration that can be damaging and ultimately not have any impact.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin was responding to questions on how to deal with the increase in asylum seekers from Ukraine and elsewhere in the world amid a post-recession housing shortage.

The Foreign Affairs minister said that the government needed to do better to address people’s fears, but added that there are no reports of increases in crime in areas where there are direct provision centres housing asylum seekers.

He said that Ireland’s “broader story” of migration had been “a very positive one”, adding that the “richness” and “diversity” in schools in particular should be “cherished”.

“I do think we have to create a better narrative around the entire situation in terms of communicating the issue,” Mr Martin said on Tuesday.

He said that the word “unvetted” had been “thrown around” in the Irish parliament Dail Eireann more frequently, and that there was an obligation to ease concerns where people are genuinely afraid.

“I think we do need to challenge that narrative much more robustly than perhaps it has been challenged.

“There has to be rules and there are rules, and that’s not probably understood widely, and there is a legal framework here and we’ve got to continue to see if we can we improve that legal framework.

“But what’s interesting also, if you look at other countries and jurisdictions where the narrative has got stronger, say in terms of a more moderate, right-wing view on things, Brexit happened because of migration, or I would argue the tipping point in terms of how that debate was conducted was somehow ‘we’ll take back control’ and that ‘we’ll reduce migration if we leave the European Union’.

“After Brexit, if you look at the figures most recently, migration continues to go up in the United Kingdom. Brexit has had no appreciable impact on it.

“So I think that’s a lesson to us, that we can get into knee-jerk policy responses because of the migration challenge, which could be dangerous and damaging to the country and will not have any impact anyway in terms of what, in my view, is ultimately a function of how the world is working or not working in many respects.”