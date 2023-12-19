Jeff Bezos’s space company launches first flight since 2022 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jeff Bezos’s space company launches first flight since 2022 crash

By Press Association
The New Shepard rocket launching from Texas on Tuesday (Blue Origin via AP)
The New Shepard rocket launching from Texas on Tuesday (Blue Origin via AP)

Jeff Bezos’s space company successfully launched a rocket carrying experiments on Tuesday, its first flight since engine trouble caused a crash more than a year ago.

The New Shepard rocket lifted off from western Texas, lifting a capsule full of tests, many of which were aboard the failed Blue Origin launch in September 2022. No one was aboard that flight or this latest one.

This time, the capsule made it to the fringes of space, exposing the experiments from Nasa and others to a few minutes of weightlessness, before parachuting back down to the desert.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, inspects the New Shepard rocket (Alamy/PA)

The rocket landed first, after releasing the capsule. It reached an altitude of 66 miles (107 kilometres) during the 10-minute flight.

During 2022’s failed launch, the rocket started to veer off course shortly after liftoff, prompting the escape system to kick in and catapult the capsule off the top. The capsule landed safely, but the rocket crashed.

The problem was traced to an overheated rocket engine nozzle that broke apart. Design changes were made to the nozzles and combustion chambers.

Blue Origin has been launching from this remote area, southeast of El Paso, for almost 20 years.

The company launched its first experiments for Nasa in 2019 and its first passengers in 2021 included Mr Bezos and his brother. The second crew, a few months later, included Star Trek actor William Shatner.

Altogether, Blue Origin has launched six times with 31 passengers, interspersing the 10-minute flights with research trips.

“Following a thorough review of today’s mission, we look forward to flying our next crewed flight soon,” said launch commentator Erika Wagner.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, designed to reach orbit, has yet to fly. The company is aiming for a debut some time next year from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It is named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit the world. New Shepard is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space.