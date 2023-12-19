Zelensky considering Ukraine military’s request for 500,000 more troops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky considering Ukraine military’s request for 500,000 more troops

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his end-of-the-year news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his end-of-the-year news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukraine’s military wants to mobilise up to 500,000 more troops to fight Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he has asked them to spell out their plans in detail on what is “a very sensitive matter” before deciding whether he grants their wish as the war approaches the two-year mark.

Such a major mobilisation would cost Ukraine around 500 billion hryvnias (£10.5 billion), Mr Zelensky said. Other aspects to be considered include whether troops currently on the front line would be rotated or allowed home leave after almost 22 months of full-scale war.

Ukrainian Ministry of Defence statistics say the Ukrainian army had nearly 800,000 troops in October. That does not include National Guard or other units. In total, one million Ukrainians are in uniform.

Russia Ukraine War Winter Gloom
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Roman Mashovets, deputy head of the Presidential Office, during their visit to the front line city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s military to increase the number of troops by nearly 170,000 to a total of 1.32 million.

Russia outguns and outnumbers Kyiv’s forces.

The around 1,000-kilometre (600-mile) front line has barely budged this year as a Ukrainian counteroffensive ran up against sturdy Russian defences. Now, with winter setting in, troop movements are being slowed by bad weather, placing grater emphasis on the use of artillery, missiles and drones.

Mr Putin said earlier on Tuesday that the Kremlin’s forces have taken the initiative in Ukraine and are well positioned for the coming year.

Mr Zelensky, speaking at a year-end news conference, insisted that the Kremlin’s forces had failed in their efforts to occupy more of Ukraine since their full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

It was not possible to independently verify battlefield claims by either side.

Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine has received additional Patriot surface-to-air systems and advanced NASAMS anti-aircraft systems, providing medium to long-range defence against Russian missile attacks, but declined to provide more details.

They will help fend off expected Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid over the winter.

Amid signs of war fatigue among Ukraine’s Western allies, Mr Zelensky said he was confident that the US and European Union would make good on their promises of providing Ukraine with more crucial military and financial support next year.