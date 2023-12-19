People urged to donate blood to NHS this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People urged to donate blood to NHS this Christmas

By Press Association
Blood is needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery (NHS Blood and Transplant/PA)
People are being urged to help the NHS deal with the busy winter and donate blood this Christmas.

An appeal has been launched to make sure every appointment is filled and turned into a life-saving donation.

Winter is a particularly busy time for the NHS – meaning blood donations are more important than ever, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

There are currently appointments available at the 25 permanent blood donor centres across England.

Health minister Andrea Leadsom said: “Christmas is a time for families and friends to get together but also a time to help others and what better way than to save a life.

“Giving blood is giving life to a stranger and by booking and keeping an appointment, blood donors are able to do something really special.

“So I urge people to spare just a small amount of time to make a big difference.”

Existing donors are being asked to come forward, with new donors asked to sign up in the new year.

Between December 19 2022 and January 8 2023, 73,465 units of blood were collected and 74,467 were issued to hospitals.

NHS Blood and Transplant needs to collect 1.45 million units of blood each year to meet the needs of patients across England.

On average, 4,300 blood donations are required every day to cope with demand from hospitals and 140,000 new donors will be needed next year.

Mark Chambers, director of donor experience at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We’re encouraging all of our amazing blood donors to please book and keep their appointments and help us save lives this Christmas.

“Demand for lifesaving blood doesn’t stop for Christmas. Many patients will need transfusions over the festive period as treatment for a blood condition or cancer, or due to surgery, childbirth, or an accident.

“We’d also love to welcome anyone giving blood for the first time. If you don’t know your blood type you will find out after donating – you might find out you have the type patients especially need.

“It only takes an hour to give blood and each donation can help save or improve up to three lives.”

Blood is needed to help the NHS treat patients with cancer, blood disorders and those suffering medical trauma or undergoing surgery. Each donation can save or improve up to three lives.

People can register now and book an appointment at blood.co.uk on the GiveBloodNHS app or call 0300 123 23 23.