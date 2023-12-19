Ex-gang leader seeks jail release ahead of trial in 1996 Tupac Shakur killing

A former Los Angeles gang leader charged with murder in the killing of hip-hop music star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas has asked a judge to put him on house arrest ahead of his trial.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis’s lawyers said the case against him is the product of speculation and second-hand testimony.

A January 2 hearing date was set on Tuesday on Davis’s bid to be released on no more than 100,000-dollar (£78,000) bail.

His court-appointed lawyers wrote that the health of their 60-year-old client has deteriorated in jail and that he is not getting proper medical attention following a bout with colon cancer that they said is in remission.

Rapper Tupac Shakur was killed in 1996 in Las Vegas (Frank Wiese/AP)

“His diet and lack of exercise in the jail, given his age and medical history, is negatively impacting his health,” deputy special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano said in the bail motion filed on Thursday before Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny.

Davis, originally from Compton, California, was arrested on September 29 outside a Las Vegas home where police served a search warrant on July 17.

His lawyers told the judge that Davis is married, has four children, has lived in that Henderson home for 10 years, poses no danger to the community and will not flee to avoid prosecution.

They noted that Davis did not leave town in the more than two months between the police raid and his indictment. He is scheduled for trial in June.

His bail motion attributes the indictment against Davis to incomplete accounts “based on hearsay and highly prejudicial and speculative evidence” from “witnesses with questionable credibility”.

It also maintains that Davis’s 2019 tell-all memoir and various interviews should not be used as evidence against him, including those in which he described orchestrating the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur and wounded rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight.

Knight, now 58, is serving 28 years in a California prison for the death of a Compton businessman in 2015. He has not implicated Davis, even though Davis said in his book that the two men “locked eyes” moments before car-to-car gunfire erupted at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip more than 27 years ago, the court filing noted.

Duane Davis, left, with deputy special public defenders Robert Arroyo, right, and Charles Cano, rear, at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas in November (Ethan Miller/Pool Photo via AP)

Davis is the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired.

“The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money,” the document said, adding that Davis was shielded by a 2008 agreement with the FBI and Los Angeles police that gave him immunity from prosecution in Shakur’s death.

Davis wrote in his book that he told authorities in Los Angeles what he knew about the fatal shootings of Shakur and rival rapper Christopher Wallace six months later in Los Angeles. Wallace was known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls.

Prosecutors say the Shakur shooting followed clashes between rival East Coast and West Coast groups for dominance in the musical genre dubbed “gangsta rap”. The grand jury was told that shortly before the shooting Shakur was involved in a brawl at a Las Vegas Strip casino with Davis’s nephew, Orlando Anderson.

Anderson, then 22, was in the car with Davis and two other men but denied involvement in Shakur’s killing. Anderson died two years later in a shooting in Compton.

Shakur had five number one albums, was nominated for six Grammy Awards and was inducted in 2017 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He received a posthumous star this year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a street near where Shakur lived in Oakland, California in the 1990s was renamed recently in his honour.