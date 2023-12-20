Convicted double-killer facing whole life order for third murder to be sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Convicted double-killer facing whole life order for third murder to be sentenced

By Press Association
Pauline Quinn was murdered by convicted killer, Lawrence Bierton (Family Handout/PA)
A convicted double-killer who murdered his elderly neighbour while on licence is to be sentenced for her killing and may never be released from prison.

Lawrence Bierton bludgeoned 73-year-old Pauline Quinn to death with a coffee table at her home in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on November 9 2021.

Bierton, 63, was on licence at the time of the killing after being jailed for life in 1996 for murdering two elderly sisters the previous year.

He was told by Mr Justice Pepperall following his conviction for Ms Quinn’s murder that he could be given a whole life order, meaning he would die in prison.

The judge said: “Whether that is the sentence passed in this case, I can only decide after proper mitigation on your behalf, but be under no illusion that that sentence is very much a possibility in your case.”

Bierton murdered Ms Quinn around 18 months after being released from his first life sentence for a second time, in May 2020.

He was jailed in 1996 for murdering Aileen Dudill, 79, and Elsie Gregory, 73, after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which heard that he and a co-defendant, Michael Pluck, had broken into the sisters’ home having previously carried out gardening jobs for them.

After entering the property in Rotherham on June 25 1995, the pair murdered their victims as they prepared cups of tea.

Ms Gregory suffered several cuts to her head and fractures to her skull, neck, and ribs consistent with someone stamping on or kicking her.

Ms Dudhill had also suffered a cut to her head, fractured skull and bruises to her face and thigh.

It was believed a bloodstained cushion found at the scene was used to suffocate one or both of the sisters.

Bierton and Pluck then stacked furniture on top of the sisters’ bodies and set the pile on fire.

Prosecutors in this year’s trial said that Bierton’s previous murders were “strikingly similar” to Ms Quinn’s death.

John Cammegh KC told the jury in November this year that Bierton attacked his “defenceless” neighbour after she refused to give him money for alcohol, after he had drunk rum and vodka and taken crack cocaine and Subutex, an opioid, on the day of the murder.

Ms Quinn, who lived alone, had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and walked with a stick.

She was able to pull a red emergency cord in her home, which recorded audio of Bierton repeatedly striking her with the coffee table.

Bierton will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court (Rowan Mason/PA)
Audio of the attack on Ms Quinn was played several times to jurors, with Mr Cammegh saying she was murdered “in the most egregious way”.

After the killing, Bierton was seen taking his victim’s car and visiting a relative before returning to the scene and removing the remnants of the coffee table from Ms Quinn’s house in a plastic bag.

He was found guilty of murder in under an hour of jury deliberations, following a two-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He had already accepted being responsible for the killing but had denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility, owing to his alcohol dependency.

His barristers claimed this constituted a “mental abnormality” which would have caused alcohol withdrawal symptoms and thus have prevented him from thinking rationally.

Bierton was remanded into custody following the jury verdict, having already admitted a charge of theft.

Mr Justice Pepperall is expected to pass sentence at 9:45am on Wednesday.