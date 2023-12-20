Fundraisers of 2023: Boy climbs 12 mountains and a Hope Bowl for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fundraisers of 2023: Boy climbs 12 mountains and a Hope Bowl for Ukraine

By Press Association
Oscar Burrow takes on National Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours to raise money for a hospice (Matt Burrow/PA)
There were several inspiring fundraisers in 2023, from a seven-year-old climbing 12 UK mountains to “help poorly children go on holiday” to a man taking on challenges donning a pair of bright blue swimming trunks.

Here is a look at some of the PA news agency’s top picks from across the year.

– Boy, seven, climbs 12 UK mountains ‘to help poorly children go on holiday’

Oscar Burrow, seven, from Lancaster went viral for attempting to climb 12 of the highest mountains in the UK in a bid to help “poorly children to go on holiday”.

Over a nine-month period, Oscar climbed mountains including Snowdon and Scafell Pike to raise more than £34,000 so that “poorly children” could spend time at lodges at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Man standing next to boy and smiling at the camera
Matt Burrow (left) with son, Oscar, who hiked across mountains in the UK to raise money for a hospice (Matt Burrow/PA)

In June, the youngster received a letter from Kensington Palace, from the Prince of Wales, congratulating him on completing the 12 peaks.

“Oscar was quite amazed to get the letter because you don’t expect to get that sort of mail and it was very personalised,” Mr Burrow told PA.

– Teenage boy raises £278,000 for Ukraine with ‘Hope Bowl’

Viral sensation Gabriel Clark created a Hope Bowl for Ukraine in April to raise £278,000 for Save the Children and later became one of the youngest winners at this year’s JustGiving awards.

Boy holds handmade bowl
Teenager Gabriel Clark won a JustGiving award after creating his Hope Bowl for Ukraine (Save The Children)

The teenager caught the attention of celebrities including Stephen Fry, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jeremy Bowen for his Hope Bowl – a wooden bowl he carved, which was etched with a blue-and-yellow ring in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The youngster, who lives in Cumbria, told PA: “I never thought I’d raise the money I have raised.”

– Speedo Mick raises £1m with last challenge

By April, Michael Cullen, better known as Speedo Mick because of his eye-catching attire, had officially raised £1 million over seven years trekking across the country wearing only his bright blue swimming trunks.

Money raised by the 58-year-old from Liverpool went towards a charitable trust he set up – SpeedoMick Foundation – to provide grants to grassroots charities that support mental health, disadvantaged young people and the homeless.

Speedo Mick charity walk
Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, walks through Glencoe in sub-zero temperatures wearing only his swimming trunks (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I’m an ordinary fella just trying to do some extraordinary things,” he told PA.

– Three men living with prostate cancer attempt Yorkshire Three Peaks for charity

In May, Kevin Webber, 58, Paul Dennington, 57, and Ian Tetsill, 52, hiked a total of 24 miles and reached heights of 5,200ft walking up and down Ingleborough, Pen-y-ghent and Whernside for Prostate Cancer UK.

Mr Webber told PA: “I have three missions in life – Number one is enjoy yourself every day, but never at the expense of someone else, number two is to make the best memories for you, your family, and friends, and number three is to do some good every day.”

– Major Mick raising money in a homemade tin boat wins JustGiving award

Michael Stanley, who is also known as Major Mick, was named creative fundraiser of the year at the JustGiving awards in September after rowing his homemade Titanic boat for charity.

Mr Stanley, from Chichester, West Sussex, collected more than £11,000 for the Children on the Edge charity, which supports families in Ukraine.

Michael Stanley charity row
Michael Stanley, known as ‘Major Mick’ completes his Tintanic rowing charity challenge at Chichester Yacht Club, Birdham (Ben Mitchell/PA)

He rowed 125 miles across lakes and rivers in Britain in the past year in his tin boat, which is largely made out of two sheets of corrugated iron.

He told budding creative fundraisers to “go for whatever comes into your mind which you think would be fun to do”.

– Fundraiser ‘Man With The Pram’ delighted after raising £1m for Macmillan

Pensioner, John Burkhill, from Handsworth, Sheffield – who dedicated his life to raising £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support as The Man With The Pram, said he was “humbled” and “blown away” after hitting his target in May.

Donning his decorated pram, trademark green wig and giant foam hand, Mr Burkhill collected cash from people he met across the city.

Man dressed in green with a giant green hand pushing a pram
Sheffield’s Man With The Pram, John Burkhill, is celebrating hitting his £1 million fundraising target (PA/Macmillan)

The pensioner said: “People have said I’m a hero and legend, but those people who have put money in the bucket and donated, they are the heroes.”