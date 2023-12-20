Saving Rudolph: AI used to deter deer from railway tracks this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Saving Rudolph: AI used to deter deer from railway tracks this Christmas

By Press Association
Deer are being deterred from railway lines by a system which harnesses artificial intelligence (LNER/PA)
Deer are being deterred from railway lines using a system harnessing artificial intelligence (AI).

The system has been successfully tested along a mile of track between Peterborough and Grantham, train operator LNER said.

It will be rolled out to other sections of the East Coast Main Line – which stretches between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh – with high rates of deer incursions.

The automated deer deterrent system (Adds), developed in partnership with Network Rail, uses sound and vision sensors to identify when a deer approaches the tracks.

This activates a variety of audible and visual alarms aimed at persuading the animal to head away from the railway.

A visual alarm to deter deer
The automated deer deterrent system uses visual and audible alarms (LNER/PA)

An AI camera monitors its movement until it has been diverted to a safe location.

Traditional methods of deterring deer from railway tracks include train-mounted whistles – which are unreliable – and high fencing, which is costly.

When some deer see a train they try to outrun it along the track rather than jump out of the way, often resulting in collisions.

The Adds system has deterred an average of 50 deer per week since the start of testing in May, LNER said.

Around eight incidents of deer being hit by trains in the trial area would have been expected in that period, but only one has been reported.

LNER chief digital and innovation officer Danny Gonzalez said: “Our first deployment of this innovative system to deter deer has quickly proven that the solution can save time, stress and, most importantly, deer.

“At such a busy time of year for travel, we are proud to have developed a novel approach that has not only supported LNER, but also the many other train operators who, along with their customers, have also benefitted from a reduction in deer strikes along the East Coast Main Line.”

Network Rail route engineer Jo Priestly said: “We’re really happy to have partnered with LNER on this trial, which will help to better protect deer from coming to harm on the railway, as well as reducing disruption and delays for passengers.

“The results from this trial have been very positive, and we look forward to rolling out this technology at further locations on the East Coast route.”