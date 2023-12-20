Former Chelsea owner Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Chelsea owner Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

By Press Association
Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the EU in 2022 (AP)
Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has lost his legal bid to overturn sanctions imposed by the European Union over his role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Abramovich had filed a lawsuit at the EU’s general court against the European Union Council, which imposed the punishment on the 57-year-old oligarch in 2022 as part of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies.

The court said on Wednesday: “The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him.

“The Council did not in fact err in its assessment by deciding to include then maintain Mr Abramovich’s name on the lists at issue, in the light of his role in the Evraz group and, in particular, its parent company.”

When it sanctioned Mr Abramovich, the 27-nation bloc said he “had privileged access” to Mr Putin and “maintained very good relations with him,” allowing the tycoon to “maintain his considerable wealth”.

According to the EU, Mr Abramovich’s economic activities provided substantial revenues to the Russian government.

“He is a major shareholder of the steel group Evraz, which is one of Russia’s largest taxpayers,” the European Council said at the time.

“He has therefore been benefiting from Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea or the destabilisation of Ukraine.”

Mr Abramovich, whose claim for compensation was also dismissed, can appeal against the ruling.

The businessman has also been punished in the UK and had his assets frozen in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich
Mr Abramovich was at the helm of Chelsea for nearly 20 years (Jed Leicester/PA)

Mr Abramovich was also forced to sell Chelsea after being sanctioned by the UK Government for what it called his enabling of Mr Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.

The sale of the Premier League club for £2.5 billion – then the highest price ever paid for a sports team – was completed by a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

It marked the end of the trophy-laden, 19-year tenure of Mr Abramovich.

The EU has imposed 12 rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine almost two years ago.

The measures have targeted the energy sector, banks, companies and markets, and made more than 1,000 Russian officials subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

The EU sanctions against Mr Abramovich were announced after a BBC investigation revealed evidence about alleged corrupt deals that made the Russian businessman’s fortune.

According to the BBC, Mr Abramovich made billions after buying an oil company from the Russian government in a rigged auction in 1995.

The broadcaster said he paid around 250 million dollars (£196 million) for Sibneft, before selling it back to the Russian government for 13 billion dollars (£10.2 billion) in 2005.