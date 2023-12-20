Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu suspends all vehicle shipments over safety cheating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu suspends all vehicle shipments over safety cheating

By Press Association
Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira acknowledged what had gone on (Kyodo News via AP)
Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira acknowledged what had gone on (Kyodo News via AP)

Toyota has said its subsidiary Daihatsu will suspend shipments of all its vehicles in and outside Japan amid a safety scandal after an investigation found improper testing involving 64 models.

The safety test irregularities earlier this year prompted an independent panel investigation, which found widespread and systematic problems.

Toyota, citing the results of the panel, said its probe found 174 new cases of irregularities in safety tests and other procedures in 25 test categories, in addition to the problems reported earlier.

Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira told a news conference: “We are sorry to have betrayed the trust of our customers.”

He acknowledged the cheating on safety testing and procedures is tantamount to neglect of safety certificates.

Daihatsu will suspend shipments of all its vehicles in and outside of Japan over the safety data fabrication scandal (Kyodo via AP)

“We take it very seriously as the problem that has shaken the foundation of an automaker,” he said.

A lawyer and a member of the probe team, Makoto Kaiami, who also attended the news conference, said workers under pressure to meet management demands for tight development deadline resorted to cheating, and that management should take the blame.

The issue first emerged in April when Daihatsu reported improper testing on the door lining. Problems in the side collision testing also surfaced in May, officials said.

The problems were found in 64 models and three engines of vehicles, including 22 models and an engine sold by Toyota, the company said in a statement.

The investigation also found that the problems involved some models for Mazda and Subaru sold at home, as well Toyota and Daihatsu models sold abroad.

Daihatsu is Toyota’s unit specialising in small cars and trucks that are popular in Japan.

Toyota has expressed “sincere apologies”.

“We believe in order to prevent recurrence, in addition to a review of certification operations, a fundamental reform is needed to revitalize Daihatsu as a company,” the car giant said.

Toyota said it will take a significant effort, including a review of management and business operations as well as the organization and its structure, as well as mindset of employees and that the company will provide full support to revitalise Daihatsu.