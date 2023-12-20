Woman who posed as a man to con victim into sex jailed for more than 10 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who posed as a man to con victim into sex jailed for more than 10 years

By Press Association
Blade Silvano was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
A “calculated” manipulator who posed as a man to deceive a woman into having sex with her has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Blade Silvano made a fake profile and posted pictures of herself looking like a man when she met her victim on Plenty of Fish in 2016, a judge told Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

Silvano used “careful deception” to convince her victim she was a man, twice having sex with her using a strap-on sex toy and concealing her lower half with an oversized t-shirt.

Silvano Blade has been jailed for 10 years and six months after posing as a man to deceive a woman into having sex with her (CPS/PA)

She continued to mislead her victim in an “unspeakably cruel” manner for around 18 months, claiming she was a British military officer, sending pictures of herself appearing to wet shave, and even suggesting she wanted to get married.

Her victim “saw a future” with Silvano but was left “horrified” when she finally discovered her true identity on Facebook.

Silvano, of Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire, was found guilty of two counts of assault by penetration during a trial at the same court last May.

Silvano claimed to have never met the victim, telling a jury the relationship was based on fantasy and online roleplay.

Judge Philip Grey described her “transparently dishonest account” as “remarkable and at times laughable”.

He sentenced her to 10 years and six months imprisonment on Wednesday and placed her on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Judge Grey said it was not a case of gender dysphoria but of using “deceit and lies” to achieve sexual gratification, describing Silvano’s actions as “calculated”.

He said: “You managed your appearance carefully to look like a man.

“You deliberately set out to deceive her (and) did so in the most reprehensible way.

“She was convinced she was having sex with a man. You achieved this with a series of careful deceptions. Her consent is null and void.

“During the course of that relationship, you told lie after lie. You told her you were a British army officer and you were not nor have you ever been.

“You sent pictures of you in military fatigues and appearing to wet shave.

“This was a fantasy you were playing out for your own selfish enjoyment.

“You continued to string her along and that was unspeakably cruel. Your lying was constant.

“In August you suggested to her that you wanted to get married. She tried on wedding dresses with her sister.

“She was understandably horrified when she discovered what happened.”