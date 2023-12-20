Ofsted inspections ‘untenable’ after Ruth Perry inquest finding – union chiefs

Ofsted inspections should be halted after a coroner ruled they contributed to head teacher Ruth Perry’s death, union bosses have warned.

Mrs Perry, 53, took her own life earlier this year after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

At her inquest earlier this month, coroner Heidi Connor ruled an Ofsted inspection had “contributed” to her death.

Ofsted, the Department for Education, and Reading Borough Council, which was also sent the future deaths report, have 56 days to respond.

Julia Waters, sister of Ruth Perry, speaking to members of the media in Reading Town Hall at the end of the inquest for the headteacher (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The general secretaries of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) jointly called for inspections to be suspended until Ofsted implements the changes suggested by the coroner.

Among her concerns were the impact on headteacher welfare that the current system may have and “the almost complete absence of Ofsted training” for inspectors looking for signs of distress in school leaders.

Ms Connor also said there was no “clear path” to raise concerns during an inspection.

The statement from Geoff Barton of the ASCL and Paul Whiteman of the NAHT said: “The coroner has warned that there is a risk that future deaths could occur unless action is taken over the inspection system.

“We cannot see how inspections can continue to take place in schools and colleges after such a serious risk to the health and safety of education staff has been highlighted.

People attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in Victoria, central London, after she took her own life (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It is our conclusion that Ofsted inspections are now untenable and should be halted until the actions advised by the coroner are undertaken by Ofsted and the Department for Education.

“In our view, Ofsted and the Department for Education must fully address each area of concern and cease inspection activity until this is done.”

They explained that they had contacted Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan calling for an “immediate pause to inspections” and that Ms Spielman had responded, explaining that staff would undergo training in early January.

The statement went on: “We do not believe this goes far enough and that this situation demands a much greater sense of concerted action.”

Ms Spielman previously apologised on behalf of the schools regulator to the family and friends of Mrs Perry.

She said Ofsted had made changes to reduce pressures felt by school leaders and “will do more” to address concerns raised by the coroner.

After the inquest, Gillian Keegan said: “It is clear from the coroner’s findings that lessons need to be learned.

“We have worked closely with Ruth’s family as well as with Ofsted to introduce key reforms and further support for our school leaders.

“I am extremely grateful to Ruth’s sister, Julia (Waters), and her friends for working so closely with us to introduce these changes.”