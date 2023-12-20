Was Brianna murder transphobic hate crime?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Was Brianna murder transphobic hate crime?

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed in a park near Warrington (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)
Brianna Ghey was fatally stabbed in a park near Warrington (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)

The frenzied fatal stabbing of a transgender teenager in a public park on a Saturday afternoon led to worldwide protests and vigils against perceived transphobia.

But Brianna Ghey was not murdered by two teens, identified only as girl X and boy Y, because she was transgender, detectives believe.

The four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court heard boy Y used ‘dehumanising’ language, talking about Brianna, referring to her as an ‘it’ and referring to her as a “tranny” or “femboy.”

But it will ultimately be up to the trial judge Mrs Justice Yip to decide if hatred of transgender people played any part in her death.

The killers, both convicted of Brianna’s murder, drew a ‘kill list’ of four other children – none of whom are transgender.

Detective Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, said he believed girl X and boy Y had a “thirst for killing” and it was Brianna’s vulnerability and accessibility that made her a target.

Mr Evans said: “I think if it hadn’t been Brianna it would have been one of the four other children on that list.

“It’s just that Brianna was the one who was accessible at that time, and then became the focus of those desires, so to speak.

“And I accept now you look at the text messages, I think, on the sort of side of the boy, there’s some horrific, dehumanising and transphobic messages in there, but actually when you look at the girl involved, she almost admires/is obsessed with Brianna.

“So I still think to this day, Brianna wasn’t killed because she was transgender.

“And possibly the fact she was transgender made her that little bit more vulnerable and accessible.”

Initially, immediately after Brianna’s murder, in February, police said her murder was not ‘hate’ related.

But a few days into the inquiry they admitted her transgender status may have been a factor – after discovering the text messages between X and Y.

Ursula Doyle, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in Merseyside and Cheshire, said: “All the prosecution can do is prosecute the evidence we have.

“And obviously, it’s not part of the prosecution case to label it one way or another.

“The evidence is there, the evidence of the messages is there, the evidence of the language used.

“The Crown doesn’t have to prove a motive and so it wasn’t that we had to prove a particular motive to say it was motivated by hostility to a transgender person or motivated by anything else.

“Our role is simply to present the evidence to the court.

“Once all the evidence has been heard, the convictions are recorded, the verdicts have been recorded and the sentencing exercise takes place, that’s the point the court, the trial judge, has to decide whether there is evidence before him, or her in this case, to show that actually this offence was motivated by hate, by hostility towards transgender.

“So it’s not a case that we can label it as, prosecute it as, one thing or another. We prosecuted it as a murder and we presented the evidence that we found, that the police found, and put it before the court.”