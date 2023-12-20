Probation Service apologises after murderer killed again while on licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probation Service apologises after murderer killed again while on licence

By Press Association
A judge said he was ‘left in no doubt’ that Bierton should never be released from prison after the murder of Pauline Quinn (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
The Probation Service has apologised for “unacceptable failings” that led to a convicted double-killer being housed next door to an elderly woman who he went on to murder.

Lawrence Bierton was on a life licence for two murders committed in 1995 when he was moved into a property in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, in November 2020, next door to the home of 73-year-old Pauline Quinn.

Bierton, 63, went on to bludgeon Ms Quinn to death with a coffee table on November 9 2021, and was given a whole-life order on Wednesday – meaning he will never be released.

The judge, Mr Justice Pepperall, described the decision to move Bierton to Rayton Spur – a complex for elderly and vulnerable people – as a “significant mistake”, with a member of the Probation Service admitting that the decision was “incorrect”.

Following the sentencing, the service said one member of staff had received a formal warning over the case and that changes had been made regarding the management of serious offenders once they leave prison.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the unacceptable failings in this case and our thoughts remain with the family of Pauline Quinn.

“We have taken action to ensure decisions on where serious offenders live once they leave prison can now be reviewed independently and we are injecting more than £155 million a year into the Probation Service to recruit thousands more staff to keep the public safe.”

A serious case review has already been completed into the handling of Bierton’s case, with a serious further offence review also undertaken.

While the findings of the reviews are to be shared with Ms Quinn’s family, the Probation Service confirmed on Wednesday that they will not be made publicly available.

The probation watchdog can carry out a separate independent review of such cases, but the body said this was not being conducted in this case because it had not been ordered by the Justice Secretary.

Bierton was given a life sentence in 1996 for the murders of two elderly sisters, 79-year-old Aileen Dudill and 73-year-old Elsie Gregory, at their home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, in 1995.

He was first released in December 2017, but was recalled to prison in July 2018 due to behaviour concerns.

Pauline Quinn suffered 29 separate injuries and was hit 10 times over the head during the attack that killed her (Family Handout/PA)
He was released again in May 2020, moving to Rayton Spur six months later, before an alcohol tag was removed in early 2021 after Bierton complained of swelling in his legs.

On the morning of Ms Quinn’s death, Bierton drank rum and vodka and took crack cocaine and Subutex, an opioid.

The Probation Service said following sentencing that Bierton’s alcohol tag was voluntary, but it had since changed licence rules so that prisoners could be compelled to wear a tag if a probation officer feels drinking would lead to reoffending.

As a result of Bierton’s case, independent senior managers now chair panels which risk assess the management of prisoners who receive life sentences.

It added that a formal review has been launched into how those on licence are placed in accommodation, which once complete would place clear requirements on probation staff when deciding where to accommodate offenders.

In his sentencing remarks on Wednesday at Nottingham Crown Court, Mr Justice Pepperall said: “That decision (to house Bierton at Rayton Spur) was flawed and you should not have been housed among elderly and vulnerable residents.

“Ms Quinn was entitled to expect better, and the system plainly failed her.”

Handing down the whole life order, the judge said the murder of “defenceless” Ms Quinn showed an “extraordinary level of violence” and was “as senseless as it was brutal”, adding that Bierton “must never again be given the opportunity to walk the streets”.

Before sentencing, the court heard from Saika Jabeen, head of the Nottinghamshire county probation delivery unit, who said that Bierton’s behaviour on his second release “appeared markedly improved”, but said there were also unsubstantiated links to “Mamba (a synthetic cannabinoid) use and possible benefit fraud”.

She said “it was not appropriate for him (Bierton) to have been approved housing” in the complex, adding that the decision was “incorrect” and that a second, serious further offence review was also ongoing.

She also said there was now “greater scrutiny” of accommodation decisions to ensure that decisions were “defensible”.

She added that senior managers would apologise to the family on behalf of the Probation Service for the “serious oversights” in the case.