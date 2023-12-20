Family’s tribute to ‘true gent’ hit by van during football Christmas celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s tribute to ‘true gent’ hit by van during football Christmas celebration

By Press Association
Samuel Wilson and his partner were ‘inseparable’, his family said in a statement (Family Handout/PA)
The relatives of a man who died after being hit by a van while on his football team’s annual Christmas celebration have paid tribute to him.

Samuel Wilson, known as Sam, died at the scene of the collision in Market Place, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 2am on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured, with a 27-year-old man charged with murder and other offences.

Mr Wilson, 26, was described as “talented, loving and handsome” by his family in a tribute issued through Derbyshire Police on Wednesday.

They said: “Samuel William Wilson, also known as Willow to his mates, tragically died while out for his football team’s annual Christmas celebration.

“Sam, our talented number 12 team player, did not have one bad bone in his body. He had a kind, caring, gentle nature which was something everyone loved about him.

“He genuinely lit up every room with his infectious cheeky smile and witty sense of humour – a true gent with a heart of gold.

“Sam was a talented football player and keen Derby County supporter – rarely ever missing a game. He was an animal lover who loved dogs, a keen gym-goer and a great cook with a passion for health and wellness.

“Sam and his girlfriend were inseparable, true soul mates, with their whole lives and future ahead of them.

“He loved his two nieces and they will always know about their uncle ‘Moonhead’ as his oldest niece would call him – as he will always be talked about by his family and friends.

“He was the best son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend to all that had the pleasure of being a part of his life.

“The pain that we all feel will never go away, our blue-eyed boy has been taken from us far too early.

“Sam always saw the best in every situation. He wouldn’t want for us to stay sad but rather cherish the happier times that we all had with him.

“Our gorgeous boy will forever be missed. Not a day will go by that he won’t be talked about, missed, and adored by us all.

“Our talented, loving, handsome boy. Until we meet again. Forever in our hearts. Forever 26. We love you.”

A JustGiving page set up to cover funeral costs has raised more than £15,000.

Police previously said that the two other men injured in the incident had been released from hospital and were recovering at home.

Zac Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, previously appeared in court charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, Newman was told he will face trial on June 10 next year and was remanded in custody.