World-renowned singer Dame Sarah Connolly to receive King’s Medal for Music

World-renowned singer Dame Sarah Connolly will receive the King’s Medal for Music, after its awarding was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The committee, which usually meets in September or October, did not meet last year as the timing was deemed inappropriate and, after no opportunity was found to reschedule, no medal was awarded in 2022.

Mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah, who will be officially presented with the medal next year, is the 18th recipient, following celebrated trumpet soloist John Wallace in 2021.

The King conferred Fellowship of the Royal College of Music on Sarah Connolly (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Known for her concert and operatic work, Dame Sarah said she feels “incredibly honoured” to receive the medal from her peers and from the King, “whose personal involvement in the arts means so much”.

“The United Kingdom’s musical influence is global, and cannot be underestimated,” she added.

“Our success will continue with supportive, loud voices.”

She was born in Co Durham and studied piano and singing at the Royal College of Music, of which she is now a Fellow.

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, conferred the fellowship on her in 2008.

Dame Sarah has won critical acclaim and awards for her recordings, including Elgar’s Sea Pictures and The Dream of Gerontius, and Mahler’s Des Knaben Wunderhorn.

She was made an honorary member of the Royal Philharmonic Society in 2020 in recognition of her services to music.

Master of the King’s Music, Judith Weir, said: “A world-renowned British singer, much loved by her listeners and admired by her colleagues, Dame Sarah is a passionate defender of musical education, the musical profession, and the art of music itself.

“It is very good news that we can celebrate her exemplary career with the award of the King’s Medal for Music.”

The award was first established as the Queen’s Medal for Music in 2005 at the suggestion of former Master of the Queen’s Music, the late Sir Peter Maxwell Davies.

It is usually awarded annually to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.