What the papers say – December 21

The papers on Thursday are led by messages from the family of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey following the conviction of her teenage killers.

“We will never stop loving her” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail runs with: “What they did to our beautiful Brianna will haunt us forever”.

Thursday's front page: We will never stop loving her https://t.co/dg0GaL5MK9 pic.twitter.com/9tefWZxeWO — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 20, 2023

Daily Mail: What they did to our beautiful Brianna willhaunt us for ever #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TEjBeLzkgD — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 20, 2023

Elsewhere, The Times and i report mortgage rates are set to fall next year as inflation declines.

TheTimes: Cheaper mortgages set to ease living costs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xdgxrUav46 — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 20, 2023

The i: Tax cuts in 2024 after surprise fall in inflation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4vVrZbjLQh — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 20, 2023

However, The Independent says leading economists hold concerns on whether the Bank of England will be able to reach its longstanding target of 2% inflation.

The Telegraph leads with the UK Government saying it “profoundly regrets” a move by the Irish to legally challenge its legislation to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak vows to defend Ulster veterans'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/SFKDHUGlYH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 20, 2023

There are privacy concerns over police being given access to 50 million driving licences to run facial recognition checks, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian: Outrage over police access to 50mdriving licences to run face checks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZSjAiSo53b — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 20, 2023

Metro reports the girlfriend of a British millionaire who was rescued from a crime cartel in Ecuador has been questioned by police.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 FOUND ALIVE 🔴 Kidnap Brit, 78, 'set up' by lover #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jIaln37uqy — Metro (@MetroUK) December 20, 2023

The Daily Express calls on its readers to get behind Dame Esther Rantzen’s campaign to hear a parliamentary debate on assisted dying

Front Page – We must give Dame Esther her final campaign victory#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/0AXZTSdo5M pic.twitter.com/KKBd8towMw — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 20, 2023

The Sun reports Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has been charged following a police probe into domestic violence allegations.

The Financial Times leads with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he will “look into” any evidence of an Indian assassination plot on American soil.

Financial Times: Modi ready to look at any evidence of assassination plot on American soil #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/m0nQOLLP9w — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 20, 2023

And the Daily Star says global warming will destroy the planet in 200 years.