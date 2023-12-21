What the papers say – December 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – December 21

By Press Association
What the papers say – December 21
What the papers say – December 21 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers on Thursday are led by messages from the family of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey following the conviction of her teenage killers.

“We will never stop loving her” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail runs with: “What they did to our beautiful Brianna will haunt us forever”.

Elsewhere, The Times and i report mortgage rates are set to fall next year as inflation declines.

However, The Independent says leading economists hold concerns on whether the Bank of England will be able to reach its longstanding target of 2% inflation.

The Telegraph leads with the UK Government saying it “profoundly regrets” a move by the Irish to legally challenge its legislation to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

There are privacy concerns over police being given access to 50 million driving licences to run facial recognition checks, according to The Guardian.

Metro reports the girlfriend of a British millionaire who was rescued from a crime cartel in Ecuador has been questioned by police.

The Daily Express calls on its readers to get behind Dame Esther Rantzen’s campaign to hear a parliamentary debate on assisted dying

The Sun reports Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has been charged following a police probe into domestic violence allegations.

The Financial Times leads with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he will “look into” any evidence of an Indian assassination plot on American soil.

And the Daily Star says global warming will destroy the planet in 200 years.