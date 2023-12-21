China keeps up military pressure on Philippines as territorial tensions grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

China keeps up military pressure on Philippines as territorial tensions grow

By Press Association
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi says the country will maintain military pressure on the Philippines amid a dispute over sovereignty in the South China Sea that could involve US forces defending their treaty partner.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique A Manalo, Mr Wang “warned that if the Philippine side misjudges the situation, goes its own way, or even colludes with ill-intentioned external forces to continue to stir up troubles, China will defend its rights in accordance with law and respond resolutely”, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Mr Wang’s comments follow China’s mobilisation of its coastguard and maritime militia to block Philippine supply missions to support its soldiers and fishermen.

China claims sovereignty over virtually the entire South China Sea, one of the world’s most crucial waterways for shipping, putting it at odds with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, who all maintain claims over islands, reefs and undersea resources in the region.

CORRECTION China Philippines
Philippine foreign affairs secretary Enrique Manalo, left, and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi before their bilateral talks in Manila, Philippines in 2022 (Jam Sta Rosa/Pool Photo via AP)

In particularly sharp comments, Mr Wang was quoted as accusing the Philippines of having “changed its policy stance so far, reneged on the promises it has made, provoked troubles at sea, and undermined China’s legitimate and lawful rights”.

“Noting that the bilateral relationship now stands at a crossroads, with its future yet to be decided, (Mr) Wang said the Philippine side must act with caution,” Xinhua reported on Thursday.

“Instead of continuing in the wrong direction, the Philippine side should return to the right path as soon as possible, with properly handling and managing the current maritime situation as a top priority,” Mr Wang was quoted as saying.

Mr Wang gave no details on what agreements Manila had allegedly abandoned.

Mr Manalo’s office described the the conversation as a “frank and candid exchange”, saying the sides had reached a “clearer understanding of our respective positions on a number of issues”.

Territorial disputes have grown tenser as China seeks to cement its territorial claims in defiance of the US and its allies, the Philippines, Japan, South Korea and close partner Taiwan, which China claims as a breakaway province and threatens to annex by military force.

The head of the Philippine military was with his forces aboard a supply boat when it was blasted with a water cannon, surrounded and bumped by Chinese coast guard ships earlier this month in the disputed South China Sea.

China, meanwhile, accused the US of encouraging the Philippines, its treaty ally, to provoke China for its own purposes, though it provided no direct evidence.

Along with using water cannons, Philippines officials said that Chinese coastguard ships used a military-grade laser that caused Filipino crew members temporary blindness and engaged in dangerous blocking and shadowing manoeuvres that caused minor collisions.

Washington is bound by a 1951 treaty to help defend the Philippines from attack. That pledge has grown stronger with the election of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who recently said that the situation in the South China Sea “has become more dire” as China expands its presence.

China has showed interest in atolls and shoals that are “closer and closer” to the coast of the Philippines, with the nearest atoll about 60 nautical miles (111 kilometers) away, Mr Marcos said during a visit to the US state of Hawaii last month.