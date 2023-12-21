Judges rule UEFA blocking European Super League was contrary to EU law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Judges rule UEFA blocking European Super League was contrary to EU law

By Press Association
Judges have ruled that UEFA rules blocking the formation of new competitions such as the European Super League are contrary to EU law (Peter Byrne/PA)
Judges have ruled that UEFA rules blocking the formation of new competitions such as the European Super League are contrary to EU law (Peter Byrne/PA)

The prospects of a future European Super League have been boosted after judges said UEFA rules blocking the formation of such a competition were contrary to EU law.

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice had been asked to decide whether UEFA and FIFA acted against competition law by blocking the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and then seeking to sanction the clubs involved.

The court has ruled that UEFA and FIFA rules granting prior approval for new competitions are contrary to EU law.

A release issued by the court said such rules were “contrary to competition law and the freedom to provide services”.

The court release added: “There is no framework for the FIFA and UEFA rules ensuring that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate.

“Similarly, the rules giving FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of the rights related to those competitions are such as to restrict competition, given their importance for the media, consumers and television viewers in the European Union.”

Twelve clubs – including the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ – announced the formation of the original European Super League in April 2021 but the plan quickly collapsed amid fan protests, pressure from UEFA and FIFA and even opposition from the British Government.

But now the ECJ appears to have given the green light to any such competition being relaunched in future.

“The court observes that the organisation of interclub football competitions and the exploitation of the media rights are, quite evidently, economic activities,” the court release continued.

“They must therefore comply with the competition rules and respect the freedoms of movement, even though the economic pursuit of sport has certain specific characteristics, such as the existence of associations having certain regulatory and control powers and the power to impose sanctions.

“The court also observes that, in parallel with those powers, FIFA and UEFA themselves organise football competitions.”

Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of Super League promoters, A22, said on X: “We have won the right to compete. The UEFA monopoly is over. Football is free. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures.”

Reichart also pledged “free viewing” of Super League matches to fans, though it was not immediately clear whether this meant for those watching in stadiums or on television or other platforms.

The court found UEFA and FIFA had abused a dominant position by not having proper criteria for rival competition organisers
The court found UEFA and FIFA had abused a dominant position by not having proper criteria for rival competition organisers (Jamie Gardner/PA)

He said revenues and solidarity spending were “guaranteed”. A22 is set to hold a live streamed event in Madrid at 11am UK time.

The court held that where an undertaking, such as UEFA, holds a dominant position and has the power to determine the conditions in which potentially competing undertakings such as A22 may access the market, that power must be subject to criteria which are suitable for ensuring that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate.

It found UEFA and FIFA’s powers were not subject to any such criteria and that those organisations were therefore “abusing a dominant position”.