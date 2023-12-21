War veteran marks 100th birthday by fundraising for children in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

War veteran marks 100th birthday by fundraising for children in Gaza

By Press Association
Terry Holt turns 100 on Christmas Eve (Terry Holt/PA)
Terry Holt turns 100 on Christmas Eve (Terry Holt/PA)

A Second World War veteran who turns 100 on Christmas Eve is celebrating the milestone by raising money for children affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Terry Holt, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, witnessed first-hand the fate of children living through war when she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women’s branch of the British Army, during the Second World War.

She was based in the Middle East between 1941 and 1948, working in Cairo, Egypt and the Suez Canal.

The impact of the recent Israel-Hamas war has motivated her to raise money for Save the Children’s Gaza Emergency Appeal, and she is asking for donations for her centenary instead of presents.

Terry has been a Save the Children volunteer for 73 years (Terry Holt/PA)

She will host a mulled wine and mince pie coffee morning at her home on Friday in the hope of reaching her fundraising target of £1,500.

Mrs Holt said: “As I celebrate my 100th birthday, I feel so grateful for the life I have had, and I wanted to do something to raise much-needed funds to help children who so urgently need support.

“When I was stationed in the Middle East in the 1940s, I saw first-hand the fate of children growing up in conflict zones.

“Seventy years later as I watch the news and see schools, hospitals and mosques being destroyed it fills me with sadness.

“It is easy to feel helpless in the face of such suffering, but we need to try to remain hopeful and do our bit.

“I have supported Save the Children for as long as I can remember, and as a mother and grandmother myself I feel it is my duty to fight for the rights of children and do what I can to try and help them grow up with a brighter future.”

Mrs Holt has been volunteering with Save the Children for 73 years, making her the charity’s oldest known living supporter.

Over the years, her projects have raised thousands of pounds. During Covid, she raised more than £2,000 by walking half a mile a day, despite relying on a walking frame.

She is also the founder of the charity’s Cheadle and Gatley branch, which was set up in 1959 and has raised more than £132,000 since records began in 1986.

Gwen Hines, chief executive of Save the Children UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Terry for her kindness in choosing to spend her 100th birthday fundraising for Save the Children’s Gaza Emergency Appeal.”