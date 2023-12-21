‘Bruce Willis effect’ prompts surge in visits to Alzheimer’s charity website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bruce Willis effect’ prompts surge in visits to Alzheimer’s charity website

By Press Association
The revelation that Die Hard star Bruce Willis is suffering from a rare form of dementia prompted a surge in web traffic as people researched the illness, the UK’s leading dementia charity has said.

Alzheimer’s Society said information on frontotemporal dementia was viewed more than 126,000 times in 2023, a rise of nearly 63% from 2022.

The charity has named the phenomenon the “Bruce Willis effect” after the family of the Hollywood star announced in February that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after a previous diagnosis of aphasia, a condition affecting his cognitive abilities.

The first symptoms of the rarer form of dementia are often changes to personality and behaviour and difficulties with language, the charity said.

Willis’s family has described the illness as a “cruel disease that many of us have never heard of” that “can strike anyone”.

A statement from his family including his wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters said: “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

It added: “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

The most visited page of the charity’s website in 2023 was for people who want to know how to recognise and support people with dementia who are reaching the end of their lives, with more than 661,000 views.

Interactive and printable online versions of the charity’s free symptoms checklist, endorsed by the Royal College of GPs, were viewed nearly 200,000 times in 2023.

Willis has five daughters, sharing his three eldest – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah – with Moore, whom he married in 1987.

Despite separating in 2000, the pair remain on amicable terms. Willis married actress Heming in 2009.

The pair share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

People looking for support can visit alzheimers.org.uk.