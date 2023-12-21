Berlin film festival to honour Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Berlin film festival to honour Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

By Press Association
Director Martin Scorsese at the premiere of the film Killers Of The Flower Moon at the 2023 London Film Festival in London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Scorsese will be honoured for his lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Martin Scorsese will be honoured for his lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, organisers said.

The 81-year-old director, whose extensive work ranges from decades-old classics such as Taxi Driver and Raging Bull to this year’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, will be given an honorary Golden Bear, the festival’s top award, on February 20.

“For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

Director and co-writer Martin Scorsese at the Los Angeles premiere of the film Killers Of The Flower Moon in October (Chris Pizzello/AP)

They described Scorsese as “a good friend of the festival”.

The festival noted that he “is also very committed to historical film heritage”, pointing to his support of extensive restoration work with the Film Foundation.

Scorsese won the best director Oscar in 2007 for The Departed.

The Berlinale, the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will run from February 15-25. Actress Lupita Nyong’o will head the festival jury.

It will be the last edition of the festival under the duo of Rissenbeek and Chatrian. Germany’s culture minister announced last week that Tricia Tuttle, a former director of the London Film Festival, will take over as the new director in April.