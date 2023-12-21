Life in prison for boyfriend who murdered new partner’s two-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life in prison for boyfriend who murdered new partner’s two-year-old

By Press Association
Maya Chappell who died in hospital following a head injury inflicted by her mother’s boyfriend (Durham Police/PA)
Maya Chappell who died in hospital following a head injury inflicted by her mother’s boyfriend (Durham Police/PA)

A boyfriend who murdered his new partner’s toddler by shaking her to death after learning his Universal Credit had been stopped has be jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

While her mother was at work, Michael Daymond attacked two-year-old Maya Chappell with such force that damage to her eyes was similar to that suffered falling from a tall building.

Her mother Dana Carr, 24, was convicted of allowing the death of a child and was jailed for nine years, Durham Police said.

Both were convicted of child cruelty and their six-year sentences will run concurrently, Mr Justice Bright, sitting at Teesside Crown Court, said.

Michael Daymond court case
Michael Daymond who has been jailed for life (Durham Police/PA)

Daymond, 27, was in sole care of Maya on the afternoon of September 28 2022, when he inflicted serious a head injury her at her home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, for reasons which may never be known.

Outside court, Detective Superintendent Chris Barker said: “Maya was killed, we don’t why or what caused Daymond to carry out such an appalling crime – but he did.

“Sadly, nothing can change his unforgivable actions but at least he, together with Carr, is now facing the consequences of Maya’s tragic death.

“Maya was a defenceless two-year-old girl who should have been able to trust Daymond – instead she lived in fear, and she couldn’t even rely on her own mother to help her.

Michael Daymond court case
Mother Dana Carr kept her daughter from nursery when bruises appeared on her tiny body (Durham Police/PA)

“My heart goes out to those who truly cared about Maya. Today’s sentencing won’t bring her back but hopefully, it will provide some closure and allow them to grieve.”

Earlier that afternoon, Daymond had been trying to find out why his Universal Credit had been stopped, and his inquiries about it continued on the phone, once he had dialled 999, as paramedics performed first aid on the stricken toddler.

Maya was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, but never regained consciousness and died two days later.

During the three-week trial which concluded last month, the jury heard how Daymond and Carr had only been dating for a matter of weeks when he moved in with Carr and Maya.

Michael Daymond court case
Maya Chappell, two, died in hospital after suffering a severe head injury (Durham Police/PA)

Carr had split up acrimoniously from Maya’s father James Chappell, and quickly became besotted with Daymond.

A significant number of bruises began to appear on Maya’s face and body, and the couple took her out of nursery to avoid questions.

Family members raised concerns but were told that the injuries were self-inflicted because Maya was nipping herself.

Daymond, who did not give evidence at the trial, inflicted the injuries on Maya over several weeks when he was alone with her.

He would message Carr while she was at work with a series of lies to cover up his behaviour.

Despite being alerted to the situation, Carr did nothing to stop her daughter from getting hurt, instead telling him she loved Daymond and would not leave him.