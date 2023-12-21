Police launch murder investigation after child, four, dies in knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police launch murder investigation after child, four, dies in knife attack

By Press Association
Forensic officers at a property on Montague Road in Dalston, east London, where a four-year-old boy has died after suffering knife injuries (Yui Mok/PA)
Forensic officers at a property on Montague Road in Dalston, east London, where a four-year-old boy has died after suffering knife injuries (Yui Mok/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a four-year-old boy died following a knife attack in east London.

Police were called to an address in Montague Road, Hackney, on Wednesday night following concerns about the welfare of a child.

Inside, officers found a four-year-old boy who had suffered knife injuries.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder
A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Yui Mok/PA)

He was rushed to hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he later died from his injuries.

A 41-year-old woman, who was known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the Met Police said.

The force said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and that the boy’s next of kin had been informed.

Police at the scene in east London
Police at the scene in east London (Yui Mok/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.

“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.

“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it.

“This incident occurred within the home and, while there is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”