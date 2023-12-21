Retired photographer died after being ‘hit by police van while using crossing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retired photographer died after being ‘hit by police van while using crossing’

By Press Association
An 80-year-old man died after being hit by a police van while using a pedestrian crossing, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Trevor Bartlett died at the scene after being knocked over while crossing the A52 Derby Road near the Nurseryman pub in Beeston, near Nottingham, just after 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Mr Bartlett has been identified in reports as a retired Nottingham Post photographer.

The IOPC opened an investigation after a referral from Nottinghamshire Police, with the force saying the van was taking a suspect into custody.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Our sympathies are with Mr Bartlett’s family, who have been devastated by this tragic incident, and everyone else affected.

“Our role is to independently investigate the involvement of police in this collision to establish the circumstances. That will include looking at any actions taken by the police driver and whether those followed policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with Mr Bartlett’s family to explain our work and we will keep them fully updated as our investigation continues.”

On Thursday, the watchdog said it has gathered initial accounts from officers and reviewed CCTV, body-worn video and dashcam footage as part of its investigation, as well as telematics data from the van.

The coroner has been told and a Home Office pathologist will carry out a post-mortem examination later this week, the IOPC added.

Speaking on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family following this awful incident.

“As is standard procedure, the incident has been referred to the IOPC and I hope people will understand that I am therefore unable to share any further information at this time.

“I would urge any drivers with dashcam footage, or anyone who witnessed the collision, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information which may help with inquiries is urged to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 547 of December 19.