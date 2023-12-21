Andrew Tate requests ’emergency visit’ to UK after mother suffers heart attack

Andrew Tate has said he will “request an emergency visit to London” to visit his mother in hospital after she suffered a heart attack.

The kickboxer, 37, and his brother, Tristan, 35, cannot leave Romania where they live while they face charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang.

The duo have denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking, with a trial due to take place.

My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital. I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 21, 2023

Posting on X, dual UK-US national Tate said: “My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital. I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London.”

Earlier this year, a Bucharest court ruled to ease geographical restrictions on Tate, allowing him to travel anywhere in Romania, but he is still barred from leaving the country.

The former Big Brother contestant has already spent time under house arrest and in police detention over the allegations.

In June, Romanian prosecutors said the Tate brothers, along with and two Romanian nationals, formed an organised crime group in early 2021 to commit human trafficking in Romania, the UK, the US and other countries.

Alleged victims were taken to buildings in Ilfov county in Romania where they were intimidated, placed under constant surveillance and control and forced into debt, a statement said.

It is said the defendants then forced them to take part in pornography which was later shared on social media.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and here is a political conspiracy designed to silence him.

He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.