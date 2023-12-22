What the papers say – December 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – December 22

By Press Association



The mass shooting in Prague and calls for reform on assisted dying feature among the stories on the front of Britain’s newspapers on Friday.

The Independent and the Metro lead with the worst ever mass shooting in the Czech Republic after a gunman killed 15 people and injured more than 30 in Prague.

The Daily Express continues its coverage of Dame Esther Rantzen and her plea to change laws surrounding assisted dying, saying “this cruelty must stop”.

The Daily Mail asks whether the tide is turning on assisted dying after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer showed his support for legalising assisted dying.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt predicts a “lift in economic mood”, raising the prospect that the Bank of England will reduce interest rates in 2024, according to the Financial Times.

The Times reports one in eight casualty patients spend more than an hour waiting outside emergency departments in ambulances.

The Telegraph says Queen Elizabeth was persuaded to spend her last days in Balmoral as the royal family made preparations for her death.

Christmas travel chaos is at the front of the i, with storm and strikes hitting travellers across “rail, roads, air and sea”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a letter from a man who is suspected of murdering Suzy Lamplugh, who “protests his innocence”.

The Guardian reveals a “huge rise” in people admitted to hospital with malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies.

The Sun leads with a story on Alex Batty, 17, who told the publication why he left his mum and grandad when he was 11-years-old.

And the Daily Star reports on the Prince of Wales’ fingers, and how he has not inherited the King’s “unfeasibly large fingers”.